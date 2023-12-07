11 Lingerie Brands You Need To Know If You’re Into The Coquette Aesthetic

If you, like me, have a never-ending list of coquette fashion inspo on your Pinterest and FYP, (chances are you do), then you might be wanting to bring that ethereal, dreamy aesthetic to every layer of your fit, down to the underpinnings.

But while tons of brands are churning out “niche and girly” intimates, it can be harder to find styles that are just right — we’re talking itty-bitty-bow-adorned tanks, pointelle boy shorts with lace trim, and underwear with that *one* tiny rosette. We’ve got you, though — below, browse the very best brands, both cult and emerging, that embody this core trend, along with select lingerie, loungewear, and more romantic essentials that’ll shoot straight to the top of your coquette wishlist.

Cou Cou Intimates

Cou Cou has already mastered eco-conscious, French girl-inspired basics. Its pointelle bralettes, lace-trimmed boy shorts, and mini slip dresses are always in my wardrobe rotation, and make leaving the house feel as if I’m waltzing through a Sofia Coppola film.

Fruity Booty

Cherry-embroidered thongs, lace tank tops, and baby pink shorts — need I say more? UK-based brand Fruity Booty keeps things cheeky with a collection of comfy lingerie and loungewear that, if I didn’t max out my credit cards, would all be in my closet already.

Nette Rose

Florals are not a new concept in the lingerie department, but NetteRose has managed to create kitschy patterns you won’t find just anywhere. Whether it’s a one-piece, a mesh bralette, or high-waisted briefs, the South African label splashes vibrant prints and clusters of flowery embroidery over it all.

Only Hearts

Only Hearts takes its “sensuous, natural, and just a little bit naughty” mantra seriously, but it’s romantic at its core, like a Lana Del Rey music video. The house’s lacy crop tops, tiny bras, and cheeky underwear are all made from vintage-inspired, embroidered fabrics meant for those not afraid to bare it all.

Pretties

Pretties has long been a favorite for everyday staples since the early aughts (their “Tai-Dye” heart baby tee from Clueless is, of course, an unforgettable throwback). But since its revival in 2016, the brand has dabbled in the cutesy side of comfortable basics. Their linen bow-embellished skirt and ruffled mini dress may or may not be sitting in my shopping cart right now.

Rat Boi

If Sandy Liang is out of your budget, try Rat Boi for cozy, rosette-studded pieces at a more wallet-friendly price point. Just about every design — including bolero-tube top sets, camisoles, and seamless shorts — is garnished with mini flowers and delicate ribbon accents. It’s a ballerina’s dream come true.

Scarlett Gasque

Inspired by burlesque dancers, vintage pinup stars, and glamour girls of the 1940s and ‘50s, Scarlett Gasque has everything you could want in retro-luxe undergarments; nearly all its bras, thongs, and splurge-worthy corsets come adorned with bows, lace, and pearls.

Siren Basics

For when your underwear drawer needs a restock, Siren keeps it simple but doesn’t feel as basic as your standard pack of Hanes. The brand’s signature frills are toned down in case you’ve had enough lace and pointelle — and everything’s priced at under $15.

Soft and Wet Undies

Soft and Wet designer Alice Bruniera is always finding ways to weave her signature scrunched hems into every Italian-made piece, my favorite being a pair of cream-colored thongs lined with red frills and ornamented with a baby rose.

Temple Studio

Temple Studio’s ribbon-embellished, pointelle essentials are a darling way to kick off your collection of coquette cotton basics.

Voight

Miami might not be the first locale that comes to mind when you think “coquette,” but Voight makes it work. In its size-inclusive collection of lingerie, you’ll find vibrant hues and fun motifs decorating garter belts, mesh bras, and cutout thongs.