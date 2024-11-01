Fashion
“We met in the trash, and the rest is history.”
Halloween parties range from try-hard, all-out bashes to more intimate house parties where niche memes serve as conversation starters. For The Cursed Amulet, the Julio Torres-hosted party, anything goes, as Torres says to NYLON about the party: “Costumes aren't secondary to the event — the costumes are the reason for the event.” The costumes we saw did not disappoint: Alex Consani popped in as a very recognizable character from Despicable Me, Torres came as the most elaborate rodent bride in Brooklyn, and Larry Owens & Chris Murphy paid homage to two of the bloodiest leading ladies on Broadway. We caught up with some of the best-dressed, spookiest, and sexiest guests to hear more about their looks and their Halloween memories. Keep scrolling to see who our photographer snapped.
“I'm a rat getting married.”
Who are you getting married to?
“My little groom, some say he is a toilet paper holder. I think he is the best man I've ever met.”
Why is he the one for you?
“I've done searching. We met in the trash, and the rest is history.”
Alex Consani
“I'm sexy Gru.”
Where are your minions?
“Baby, they're everywhere. Always, at all times, baby. They're in here. [points to head] Period.”
What's your favorite thing about Halloween?
“Favorite thing about Halloween? Let's ask the audience. Girl, look at this f*cking mug. Look at this f*cking mug.”
Jari Jones
“I am the seductress version of Cruella De Vil. First of all, she's an icon, like fashion queen to the tenth power. She's a little c*nty, which we love. It's all about color combinations, a little deviation, something to give the girls a little run for their money.”
What's your best New York Halloween story?
“It would have to be my first Halloween in New York. I wanted to be in the parade, so me and my friends jumped the fence and we ran a couple of blocks because the cops were trying to put us back into the audience. We're like, ‘no, we're going to be in this fucking parade and we did it.’”
Chris Murphy & Larry Owens
Owens: I promise that I chose this outfit before I went backstage at the St. James [Theater] and met Nicole [Scherzinger], before I became essentially a friend of the show. Chris Murphy was there.
Murphy: I was there.
Owens: We were backstage with Katseye and Simone Ashley.
Murphy: We met Nicole, who is everything.
Owens: I told her this is my costume.
Is she as diva as she seems?
Owens: She's completely inside of the character, which is what we need today. The world is missing that type of inside-ness.
Kelley Heyer
“I'm a cutie little vintage wedding cake. I made it myself. It's made of cardboard and lightweight spackle.”
What’s your favorite Halloween costume from your childhood?
“In high school, I went as Mrs. Lovett from Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd. I made fake little pies and I stuck fingers in them. I was really proud of that costume.”
Martine Gutierrez
Why are you Poison Ivy?
“Because I really am to die for.”
What's your least favorite thing about Halloween?
“Cheap clothes.”
What about people who don't dress up?
“Invisible.”
Harris: I am the vampire from the great state of Louisiana —New Orleans to be exact — Louis Dupont Du Lac, and this is my beautiful daughter Claudia.
What’s your worst Halloween experience?
Harris: The worst was having sex at a Bushwick house party on Halloween, where I was dressed up as white trash, and the boy I was having sex with — we were in the bathroom — broke my friend's toilet and then vomited on me.
Jordan Chopra
“I'm sexy and I'm Scream, baby!”
What's your least favorite thing about Halloween?
“People who don't dress up.”