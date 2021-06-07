Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Most people don’t dress up to attend a basketball game. Beyoncé, however, is not most people. The singer attended a Brooklyn Nets game over the weekend dressed like her courtside seats were the red carpet in a sparkling David Koma houndstooth-print shirt and leather corset mini dress.

Beyoncé attended the game alongside Jay Z, but she showed off her full solo look on Instagram, blessing her 183 million followers with five photos. The dress had pockets! We never would have known!

The look comes with a heavy price tag, but if you have a few extra thousand dollars to spare, most of the pieces are still for sale (the $723 dress is, unfortunately, sold out). The bedazzled shirt is currently on sale for a cool $3,264, while her Magda Butrym x Linda Farrow sunglasses and Christian Louboutin shoes are still available for grabs.

Check out Bey’s full look, as well as Michaela Coel’s winning BAFTA TV Awards gown, Hunter Schafer’s fishnets, Sienna Miller’s mid-aughts boho throwback, and more, below.

Michaela Coel

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michaela Coel attended the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards wearing a custom Maximilian gown.

Nicola Coughlan

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan opted for a custom blood orange dress from Valentino.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Courtesy of Emily Ferretti/Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones wore a mint green Gucci suit to virtually attend the BAFTAs ceremony.

Hunter Schafer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer wore a cutout Rick Owens gown with thigh-high fishnet tights to the drive-in Pose screening.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid took a stroll in New York wearing a red tracksuit and a gold ring from Aureum.

Hayley Kiyoko

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hayley Kiyoko got decked out in colorful latex boots and an embellished jacket for a Pride concert in Los Angeles.

Melissa Barrera

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Melissa Barrera wore a paisley Gucci look to the 2021 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and screening of her new film In The Heights.

Gigi Hadid

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid got in on the crochet trend, pairing her knitted top from Mango with matching pants and Franco Sarto sandals.

Saweetie

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Saweetie took some time off from gifting Cher “the coolest gloves” and stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a lace-up top and black pants.

Emily Ratajkowski

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski kept it casual in black leggings, an Online Ceramics tee, and a Rowing Blazers sherpa fleece jacket.

Phoebe Dynevor

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor wore a ruched top that would honestly look great on the next season of Bridgerton.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith wore a floral Christopher John Rogers look while wrapping up press for Anne Boleyn.

Addison Rae

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Addison Rae wore everyone’s favorite neon sandals for Summer 2021, Alohas’ Bellini pair in neon, along with a GCDS dress.

Sienna Miller

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Sienna Miller embraced the boho stylings of the mid-2000s, wearing denim shorts, flat sandals, and Rag & Bone’s Victorine sunglasses.