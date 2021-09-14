Megan Fox Debuted Pin Up Girl Bangs at the 2021 Met Gala

The day after her showing up to the MTV VMAs in sexy mermaid ensemble complete with wet-looking hair in drenched waves, Megan Fox arrived at the Met Gala with the ultimate hair change up: bangs. For Megan’s Met Gala debut on September 13, to celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, she arrived in a hairstyle we’ve never seen her wearing before.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have become known for their daring red carpet couples looks (and their red carpet tongue kisses). Often his beauty looks get all the attention, from his claw like manicures to elegant pearl face details, but tonight it’s all about his better half. Megan’s new bangs are a clear reference to 1950s pin up girl, Bettie Page. The two bare more than just a passing resemblance: Both black-haired, blue eyed beauties are respective sex symbols of their times. On the red carpet she told Keke Palmer, “I’m not afraid to be sexy.”

Hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons created the bold bangs and braid using Living Proof hair products. See below for a 360˚ view of the look.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

