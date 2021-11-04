Megan Fox may be one to watch right now for her fashion moments and her relationship with one MGK, but the actress, known for her cult classic film Jennifer’s Body and Transformers film franchise, has been a red carpet style star since the early 2000s. Of course, her looks have evolved over the decades, from early-aughts trends, like mini skirts, skinny jeans, and layered bangles to today’s hottest designers, like Mugler, who has dressed Fox for a slew of major events through 2021. (Let’s not forget her super-sheer and embellished gown from the 2021 MTV VMAs.)

But throughout her style evolution, including short hiatus from the red carpet between 2014 and 2019, there are a few mainstays for Fox’s aesthetic, like a good platform heel, a high-slit detail, and plenty of cutouts. It proves that not only has she been a fashion favorite since the start of her Hollywood career, but she remains true to her own personal style sense no matter where she is.

Check out Megan Fox’s best red carpet looks from over the years, below.

2003, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the premiere of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with David Gallagher in 2003, Fox wore a sheer top with cutout details and a mini plaid skirt with tie-up heels.

2004, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen Premiere Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2004, Fox attended the Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen premiere wearing a floral and polka-dot dress and a burgundy jacket, along with a tiny bag and heels.

2005, ABC UpFront Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Fox was seen at ABC’s UpFront event in 2005 in a purple satin dress with some colorful statement jewelry and floral-embellished shoes.

2005, Cosmopolitan’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Rabbani Solimene/WireImage/Getty Images Fox celebrated Cosmopolitan’s 40th Anniversary and wore a three-quarter sleeve top, low-waist shorts, and platform slip-on heels.

2007, Maxim’s 8th Annual Hot 100 Party Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images In 2007, Fox attended Maxim’s 8th Annual Hot 100 Party in a strapless orange dress with pleated details.

2007, MTV VMAs Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox wore a pink dress with a pleated hem and metallic pumps to the 2007 MTV VMAs.

2007, Transformers Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images At the premiere of her 2007 film Transformers at the Los Angeles Film Festival, Fox wore a sequin dress from TK with silver pumps.

2007, Teen Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fox kept it laidback at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards in a gray tank dress, leggings, and peep-toe heels.

2007, MTV VMAs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a bright pink tube dress and heels to the 2007 MTV VMAs.

2007, Scream Fest Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2007 Scream Fest, Fox went Hollywood glam in a strapless red dress and black heels.

2007, Hollywood Awards Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2007 Hollywood Awards, Fox wore a simple white dress and black srappy heels.

2007, Juno Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the premiere of Juno in 2007, Fox went super casual, wearing a graphic rock tee, skinny jeans, platform wedges, and a statement belt.

2007, GQ “Men Of The Year” Event Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fox arrived at the 2007 GQ “Men Of The Year” event wearing a red short-sleeve top with a bow, a black mini skirt, and studded patent leather heels.

2008, MTV Movie Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox went girly pop-punk at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in a light pink bustier Zac Posen dress with black tulle underneath, along with platform peep-toe shoes.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Later that night, she switched into a white mini dress with a train detail in the back and silver sparkly straps.

2008, Eagle Eye Premiere Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox kept it classic with a LBD at the Eagle Eye premiere in 2008. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace, bangles, and peep-toe pumps.

2008, GQ “Men Of The Year” Event Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fox wore a Barbie-pink dress with metallic heels to the 2008 GQ “Men Of The Year” event.

2009, Golden Globes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a gold Ralph Lauren gown to the 2009 Golden Globes.

2009, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Fox paired a tiered-ruffle long top with skinny jeans, a cropped moto jacket, and peep-toe wedges to the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

2009, MTV Movie Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a sculptural brocade Dolce & Gabbana dress to the 2009 MTV Movie Awards.

2009, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen World Premiere Junko Kimura/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2009, Fox attended the Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen world premiere in Tokyo wearing a draped purple evening gown with a thigh-high slit and matching purple heels.

2009, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Premiere Florian Seefried/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox attended another Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen premiere in Germany wearing a one-shoulder gown with a cutout at the waist and a mega-high leg slit.

2009, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Premiere Epsilon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox continued her Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen premiere tour with a stop in Moscow where she wore a hot pink brocade strapless dress and platform pumps.

2009, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Los Angeles, Fox attended the Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen premiere in a Greek goddess-like white gown with a black low-waist belt.

2009, Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fox wore a short YSL dress with platform pumps to the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

2009, TIFF Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fox promoted Jennifer’s Body at TIFF in 2009 wearing a black gingham dress and platform pumps.

2009, Jennifer’s Body Hot Topic Fan Event Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Fox attended a Jennifer’s Body Hot Topic fan event in Los Angeles wearing a light gray dress and printed platform peep-toe heels.

2010, VH1 Do Something! Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a geometric-inspired Azzedine Alaia dress with matching Brian Atwood heels to the 2010 VH1 Do Something! Awards.

2010, Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2010 Teen Choice Awards, Fox paired a Isabel Marant printed top and silver skirt with Christian Louboutin peep-toe platform heels.

2010, Passion Play Premiere Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox wore a Armani Privé dress and matching heels to the premiere of Passion Play in 2010.

2011, Golden Globes George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2011 Golden Globes, Fox wore a pink Armani Privé gown.

2011, TIFF George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Fox attended the Friends With Kids premiere at TIFF in 2011 in a red ruched dress and black-and-white spotted heels.

2012, This Is 40 Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a burgundy-colored Roland Mouret dress and black pumps to the premiere of This Is 40 in 2012.

2013, Golden Globes Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a cream-colored Dolce & Gabbana lace gown to the 2013 Golden Globes.

2014, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, Fox wore a printed Dolce & Gabbana dress with black platform wedges.

2014, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a white Marc Jacobs dress and black strappy heels to the 2014 premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

2014, Ferrari’s 60th Anniversary Gala David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Ferrari’s 60th Anniversary Gala in 2014, Fox wore a deep red-colored gown by Versace.

2019, Cinema Audio Society Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a few years off the red carpet, Fox returned in 2019 wearing a long-sleeve black gown with cutouts at the waist.

2019, Battle Of Jangsari Press Conference Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Fox wore a corset top and matching pants from Olivier Theyskens to the Battle Of Jangsari press conference in 2019.

2019, PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox wore a champagne-colored Blumarine gown to PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON event in 2019.

2020, American Music Awards Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fix wore a green dress from Mugler to the 2020 American Music Awards.

2021, Billboard Music Awards Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With MGK at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Fox wore another look from Mugler, this time in black with sheer and cutout details.

2021, iHeartRadio Music Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox channeled Barbie at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in full Mach & Mach look.

2021, Revolve Gallery Opening Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox made an appearance during New York Fashion Week at the Revolve Gallery opening event in 2021 wearing a pastel-yellow matching set and white bra top.

2021, MTV VMAs Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Keeping up with more Mugler looks, Fox wore an embellished “naked” dress to the 2021 MTV VMAs.

2021, Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox made her Met Gala red carpet debut in 2021 wearing a red, lace-up Dundas gown and matching heels.

See more celebrity looks from Avril Lavigne, Cardi B, and Blackpink.