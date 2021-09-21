Avril Lavigne Stays True To Her Pop-Punk Roots On The Red Carpet

There’s no denying Avril Lavigne’s longstanding influence. Since debuting her hit album Let Go almost 20 years ago, the Canadian pop-punk queen has always been a rock star, especially when it comes to fashion on the red carpet. Lavigne is known for her spunky “F-You” aura in both her music and style, while always opting for her signature edgy-meets-glam aesthetic, like skull graphic tees and corseted silhouettes. Her look has been so influential that it led her to start her very own clothing line, Abbey Dawn, back in 2008. With the resurgence of early-2000s fashion trends and the revival of the pop-punk era, Lavigne is still unmatched when it comes to her beloved style.

Check out Avril Lavigne’s best red carpet looks from over the years, below.

2002, MTV VMAs RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images With her first MTV VMA award for her hit song “Complicated” in hand, Lavigne wore a white tank and low-rise camo-printed bottoms. She finished her red carpet look with a striped tie and stacked bracelets.

2003, MTV VMAs Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images The year following, Lavigne wore a black corset with low-rise hot-pink striped pants and matching sneakers. She paired the look with a gothic cross choker.

2004, World Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a corseted striped dress embellished with skull detailing. She paired the look with black calf-high combat boots.

2006, Kids’ Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lavigne opted for a layered look at the 2006 Kids’ Choice Awards. She wore a sweater vest over a white long-sleeve top and striped tank, with black skinny jeans and ballet flats.

2007, Maxim Hot 100 Party Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a white tank and black vest with plaid bottoms and red and hot pink pumps. She accessorized with a chunky chain necklace.

2008, Launch of Abbey Dawn Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lavigne arrived at the launch of her very own Abbey Dawn clothing line, wearing an Abbey Dawn ‘fit: a skull tee with black skinny jeans and metallic open-toed heels.

2009, Rock to Erase MS Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a sleeveless purple and black mini dress from Betsey Johnson with purple pumps.

2010, American Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black and white patterned mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana and black open-toed boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

2011, BRIT Awards Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer opted for a studded mini dress from Julien Macdonald and black pumps at the 2011 Brit Awards.

2011, Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a classic little black dress from her clothing line Abbey Dawn, paired with black and white pumps.

2012, MAGIC Convention Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing an off-the-shoulder Abbey Dawn tee over a black maxi dress. She paired the look with red frames Ray-Ban and a black fedora hat.

2016, Pre-Grammy Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a lace high-low ensemble by Elisabetta Franchi and pointed black pumps.

2019, The Hustle Premiere ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Lavigne attended The Hustle premiere wearing a hot pink blazer over a skull graphic tee from Abbey Dawn, with black latex pants and black boots.

2019, UNICEF Masquerade Ball Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pop-punk princess shined in an iridescent ensemble, wearing a silver long-sleeve top with a metallic skirt and sparkly knee-high boots.