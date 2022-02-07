Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

As the temperature keeps on dropping, it’s no wonder that our favorite pop star Dua Lipa has escaped the brutal cold to warm up in Miami, where she most recently was spotted rocking quite the summer-ready look.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the Future Nostalgia singer and Service 95 founder was seen with her friends at The Setai in Miami Beach, where she snacked on watermelon and caught up on her latest read, A Thousand Splendid Suns written by Khaled Hosseini. While at the beach, she opted for a black thong bikini, which she wore under a sheer and cutout swim cover-up. The striped set came with a halter top and a midi skirt, which showed off her midriff and coordinated with her emerald green mani-pedi.

For Dua Lipa, platforms don’t just stop at combat boots or loafers, as she styled her warm-weather look with the ultimate throwback sandals: a pair of Y2K-inspired platform flip-flops from Coperni. The “We’re Good” songstress accessorized her beach day ‘fit with bedazzled sunglasses, silver hoops from Telfar, a Cartier watch, and colorful chunky rings.

VAEM/BACKGRID

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Olivia Rodrigo’s London outfit, Chlöe Bailey’s catsuit, Billie Eilish’s on-stage matching set, and more.

Sydney Sweeney

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Sorel

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney went on an afternoon stroll with her dog in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, captured in a beige Ralph Lauren knitted set and a jacket by Brunello Cucinelli. She paired her off-duty look with new chunky sneakers from Sorel in Eraser Pink and jewelry by David Yurman.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo recently channeled the ultimate pop-punk “London look” wearing a custom-made chunky striped knitted sweater, which was adorned with a heart in the center, and a multi-colored crochet beanie, both by Ur GF. Seen alongside her BFF Iris Apatow, the 18-year-old pop star completed her outfit with Edikted’s black mini skirt (again), turquoise fishnet tights, black platform boots, and a black shoulder bag.

Chlöe Bailey

Over the weekend, singer Chlöe served a bold statement look donning a leopard-printed catsuit, comprised of a turtleneck and matching leggings from Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2021 collection, picked by wardrobe stylist Jennifer Udechukwu. She also wore boots by Paciotti and sunglasses by Privé Revaux.

Kendall Jenner

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Kendall Jenner was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a white baby tee, which she paired with dark blue jeans from Khaite and beige Birkenstock clogs. She completed her look with a multi-colored knitted cardigan and her go-to square-framed micro sunglasses.

Sophie Turner

Bruce/Javiles/BACKGRID

While out-and-about with her husband Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner was spotted wearing a blue Playboy bunny sweatshirt from PacSun, paired with white trousers adorned with slits and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. The star of her outfit was none other than the celeb-approved fuzzy hat from Emma Brewin, which was styled with a white purse from Bottega Veneta and her phone featuring a cottagecore-inspired case from CASETiFY.

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has officially kicked off her Happier Than Ever tour, with her stop being New Orleans. On Thursday, Feb. 3, the singer opted for an oversized tee by Skoot Apparel, with designs of Pokémon Gengar and Sailor Moon all over. She then styled her on-stage look with gray biker shorts, Nike sneakers, and stacked silver necklaces.

Emma Raducanu

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While celebrating the launch of Evian’s sparkling water in London, tennis champ Emma Raducanu wore a Dior look from its Fall 2022 collection, which included a purple embroidered knit top and matching skirt. She kept it simple by pairing her ensemble with black sandals.

Julia Garner

Nathan Congleton/NBC

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Julia Garner was seen wearing a crystal-embellished mini dress from Prada. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the Inventing Anna star paired her on-screen look with jewelry from Swarovski and black heels.

FKA Twigs

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While out on a shopping trip at Vivienne Westwood in London, singer FKA Twigs wore a green sweatshirt under a long teddy coat, paired with distressed jeans and brown cowgirl boots.

Lily James

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Feb. 1, Pam & Tommy star Lily James was spotted donning a black ensemble by Polish designer Magda Butrym, which she styled with pointed black pumps and mini sunglasses.

Quinta Brunson

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson looked absolutely darling while heading to the recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live, as she was seen rocking a pink iridescent dress from Alexandre Vauthier and metallic heels.

Bella Hadid

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid is always serving a fashion moment, and on Tuesday, Feb. 1, the supermodel was seen in London wearing a matching navy tracksuit set with the words “London” and “England” written across the front, which is now discontinued from rapper Nas’ clothing line. She also wore black leather gloves and loafers, paired with wraparound sunglasses and a Burberry crossbody bag.

Joey King

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back on Monday, Jan. 31, actress Joey King attended the premiere of Moonfall wearing a cobalt blue quilted set from Milkwhite, which she styled with a matching blue handbag. She also wore jewelry from 51 E John, including a silver “Montage Necklace” from the brand’s recent Goodtrip collection.