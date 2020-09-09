Erika Harwood and India Roby
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Fashion

14 Chunky And Platform Combat Boots To Wear For Fall

The time has come to welcome back boots.

I believe it was Hemingway who first said, "Can't wait 'til it gets colder so I can really start dressing." Labor Day is gone, which means it's only a matter of time until the shorts and sandals go into hibernation and the jackets and sweaters take up the bulk of closets across America. Just as the changing of leaves signals the crisp air of fall, so does a chunky platform combat boot.

Sure, a '90s-era lace-up or classic Chelsea boot could get you through the chilly season, but it's best to step things up a bit. Combat boots have become a fall-friendly staple, but with its decades on the market, brands have made some exciting new developments to the shoe. From sky-high platforms and chunky hardware to side pockets small enough to hold your spare change or whatever else you decide is able to fit in there, there is a spicy and fun combat boot to suit your needs.

Below, find your new favorite chunky or platform (or both!) combat boot and listen to the leaves crunch beneath your feet knowing your shoes look great.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Czech Platform Combat Boot
Jeffrey Campbell

A classic chunky combat with silver buckles and hardware.

JADON SMOOTH LEATHER PLATFORM BOOTS
Dr. Martens

The go-to chunky platform boot. You can't go wrong with this.

Fenty by Rihanna Chelsea Sneaker Boot
Puma

A black platform boot by Rihanna herself.

FINALE CREAM CHUNKY SOLE ANKLE WRAP BOOTS
Public Desire

For those not willing to give up their lace-up boots, here you have the best of both worlds.

Athens 2 chunky high lace up boots in black
ASOS Design

A chunky boot with a pull tab and laces for easy wear.

Vegan lace up pocket boot in white
Koi Footwear

A white combat boot with a teeny tiny pocket, just in case.

Black Baroque Combat Boots
Versace Jeans Couture

Some added style courtesy of the gold western buckle.

Vandal Combat Boot
Dirty Laundry

Add some extra height with this knee-high boot.

& Other Stories Chunky Platform Leather Boots
& Other Stories

A super sleek take on the combat boot.

JADON POLKA DOT SMOOTH LEATHER PLATFORM BOOTS
Dr. Martens

The signature platform boots come in a mashup of stripes and dots.

UO Nina Combat Boot in Olive
Urban Outfitters

Try out the chunky boot but in a tan color.

BETTY-F SNOW BOOT
Steve Madden

These boots come with faux fur lining that'll keep you warm all winter long.

LACE-UP COMBAT BOOTS
Oak & Fort

These lace up combat boots are guaranteed to give your any outfit an elevated edge.

WOMEN'S GREENSTRIDE RAY CITY WATERPROOF BOOTS
Timberland

Adventure awaits in these comfy lace-up platform boots, crafted from recycled plastics, natural sugar cane and rubber from trees.

