14 Chunky Platform Loafers To Channel Dark Academia This Fall

With fall practically here, the season of heading back to class and work is underway, which means it's time to update your footwear choices with styles that are a bit more post-summer appropriate. Boots always come to mind during this time of the year, but it seems a tad too early to show them off just yet. Our solution? A chunky platform loafer. The preppy style goes punk for fall with cool, edgy details like stomp-worthy lugged soles, hardware embellishments, and textured finishes making them the perfect shoe for those still loving the dark academia aesthetic.

Of course, you can go for a timeless all-black version, which brands like Dr. Martens and Vagabond have perfected with their own designs, but why not go big with this fall footwear trend? We love the standout details of glossy patent leather, bold snakeskin print, or eye-catching croc on some of the choices available this season. Whether you're into a pastel pink loafer or a high-heeled pair, there's a loafer option out there for any style.

Below, we picked out our favorite chunky platform loafers that are currently on the market. Chances are you'll want to swap out your favorite summer sandals as soon as you snag a pair.

