14 Chunky Platform Loafers To Channel Dark Academia This Fall

Meet the newest addition to your fall footwear.

With fall practically here, the season of heading back to class and work is underway, which means it's time to update your footwear choices with styles that are a bit more post-summer appropriate. Boots always come to mind during this time of the year, but it seems a tad too early to show them off just yet. Our solution? A chunky platform loafer. The preppy style goes punk for fall with cool, edgy details like stomp-worthy lugged soles, hardware embellishments, and textured finishes making them the perfect shoe for those still loving the dark academia aesthetic.

Of course, you can go for a timeless all-black version, which brands like Dr. Martens and Vagabond have perfected with their own designs, but why not go big with this fall footwear trend? We love the standout details of glossy patent leather, bold snakeskin print, or eye-catching croc on some of the choices available this season. Whether you're into a pastel pink loafer or a high-heeled pair, there's a loafer option out there for any style.

Below, we picked out our favorite chunky platform loafers that are currently on the market. Chances are you'll want to swap out your favorite summer sandals as soon as you snag a pair.

Dr. Marten Adrian Tassel Loafer
Urban Outfitters

This style has been a part of Dr. Martens since the '80s and the only loafer silhouette from the famous footwear brand.

See by Chloé Brown Erine Heeled Loafers
SSENSE

You can still keep it preppy with a little bit of edge with these brown heeled beauties.

Lando Pink Leather Loafers
Steve Madden

Add some color to your neutral fall wardrobe with this bright baby pink loafer and wear it all year round.

Platform Loafers
Loeffler Randall

Yes, the chocolate brown trend looks it’s finest on a pair of chunky loafers.

Bigstep Loafers
Aldo

If you’re looking for “big stepper” energy to take you into the fall, these green crocodile-style loafers are the way to go.

Port & Paire Suede Loafers
Net-a-Porter

Now’s the time of year where can really wear suede. Give these cool grey pair a try.

Black Angelo Loafers
Eytys

Platform-loving Eytys created a sporty hybrid version to the chunky loafer trend.

Cora Loafer Pump
Coach

Who wouldn’t love a monogram pair of chic loafers?

Lug Sole Buckle Loafers
Zara

If you want to stay true to the Ivy School aesthetic, then you can’t go wrong with a classic gold buckle.

Taelor Lug Sole Loafer
Sam Edelman

These cream leather loafers with gold hardware is giving us major '80s vibes.

Cosmo 2.0 Loafers
Vagabond

This simple style is a more timeless take on the chunky loafer trend.

Ganni Crystal Embellished Leather Loafers
My Theresa

This brown and yellow pair will be your new favorite statement shoe.

Mika Loafer Leopard / Bordeaux
Labucq

This shoe is a mash-up of fall favorites: bordeaux, leopard, and a chunky loafer.

Bari Ivory
Koio

This crisp white pair will polish off any outfit.

