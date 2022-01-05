Following its successful collaboration with My Neighbor Totoro in 2021, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson is back with the second installment of his collaboration with Studio Ghibli, this time paying homage to the 2001 award-winning film Spirited Away.

On Friday, Jan. 7, the Madrid-based fashion house is bringing a “wearable movie” to our closets, including handcrafted leather goods, comfy knitted staples, imagery-adorned separates, and even cozy blankets. The new collection spotlights recognizable characters and stills in the acclaimed Hayao Miyazaki movie, from the fuzzy and adorable soot sprites to young protagonist Chihiro.

“Studio Ghibli’s exquisite storytelling is matched by a tireless dedication to craft in order to bring their enchanting films to life,” Anderson stated in a press release. “Such love for the possibilities of craft — and the painstaking nature of working by hand — is something we truly nurture at Loewe. This shared commitment to the magic of handcrafted things is where our connection lies.”

You might want to mark your calendars as this upcoming drop is expected to sell out quickly. If you’re looking to cop pieces from the highly-anticipated Loewe x Spirited Away collection, we’ve included everything you need to know about the new collab release, ahead.

What is the Loewe x Spirited Away Collaboration?

The Loewe x Spirited Away collaboration is launching an extensive ready-to-wear collection featuring our favorite characters from the movie, including 10-year-old main character Chihiro, the mysterious Haku, sorceress and bathhouse owner Yubaba, the no-face spirit Kaonashi, Fly-Bird, and the Susuwatari soot sprites.

When it comes to the apparel, the movie’s characters and stills are stamped across relaxed silhouettes, such as loose-fitted T-shirts, printed hoodies, oversized cardigans and jumpers, as well as culottes, denim pants, and puffers. Loewe also introduces pieces using a classic Japanese technique known as boro, which mends and indigo-dyes fabric scraps that are patchworked together.

In terms of accessories, you’re in for a treat, as the film’s iconic images will also be featured on leather and canvas bags, including the brand’s coveted Amazona, Puzzle, Hammock, and Flamenco bags, along with small leather accessories, such as wallets and coin purses. For the colder months, there are also blankets, hats, and scarves that pay tribute to Spirited Away.

Prices have yet to be revealed for the Loewe x Spirited Away collaboration, but we can expect it to be similar to the brand’s first launch with My Neighbor Totoro, which ranged from $350 for a leather cardholder to $9,050 for a black biker jacket.

When and where can I buy the Loewe x Spirited Away Collaboration?

The online pre-launch for the Loewe x Spirited Away collaboration starts on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. GMT, with the global collection launch set to launch that same day at 8 p.m. GMT exclusively on loewe.com.

While we wait for the collection to drop, you can view the official campaign, captured by Juergen Teller and starring Dua Saleh, Kit Butler, Hyunji Shin, and Mica Arganaraz, in more detail, below.