Loewe Announces Collaboration With Cult Classic 'My Neighbor Totoro'

Loewe's Jonathan Anderson is bringing My Neighbor Totoro into the world of fashion. Over the weekend, the brand announced its upcoming collaboration with the 1988 cult classic film, a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and leather accessories inspired by the animated movie and its beloved characters.

"There is a natural longing for heartwarming feelings right now," Anderson said in an official statement to Dazed. "When I think of a movie that affords me that kind of solace, speaking just as directly to a child as it does to an adult, that movie is My Neighbor Totoro."

The collections includes images from the film, including T-shirts, hoodies, and the brand's signature handbags featuring Totoro and Susuwatari (the wide-eyed soot sprites). Other pieces include a leather biker jacket and a knit sweater adorned with the film's titular character.

"The message is one of dreamy serenity and hands-on creativity — of being at one with nature and with one’s own inner child — which is especially important right now and, I think, always will be," Anderson continued.

The collection will officially be available on Friday, Jan. 8, but fans can enter for a chance to win early access on Loewe's website. Check out Loewe's Instagram, or see below, for a sneak peek of the Loewe x My Neighbor Totoro collaboration.