India Roby
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at T...
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Brit Awards Red Carpet Look Is Disco-Worthy

The pop-punk princess goes full-on glam.

The 2022 Brit Awards are here, taking place at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, Feb. 8. A star-studded roster of performers are set to hit the stage, along with a very stylish red carpet. Best International Artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her year of appearances with a dazzling ensemble. See her red carpet look in full detail, ahead.

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For The 2022 Brit Awards, Rodrigo swapped her playful Y2K style for full-on glam. She showed off her look in a recent TikTok video, where she’s seen getting her makeup done and giving fans a preview of her sparkly gown.

In the caption, the star wrote, “BRITS 2022 IM SO EXCITED.”

fb
tw

Tap