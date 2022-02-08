Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Brit Awards Red Carpet Look Is Disco-Worthy

Fashion
The pop-punk princess goes full-on glam.
The 2022 Brit Awards are here, taking place at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, Feb. 8. A star-studded roster of performers are set to hit the stage, along with a very stylish red carpet. Best International Artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her year of appearances with a dazzling ensemble. See her red carpet look in full detail, ahead.
For The 2022 Brit Awards, Rodrigo swapped her playful Y2K style for full-on glam. She showed off her look in a recent TikTok video, where she’s seen getting her makeup done and giving fans a preview of her sparkly gown.
In the caption, the star wrote, “BRITS 2022 IM SO EXCITED.”