Culture
Her pregnancy cravings outed her.
While the world may never get new Rihanna music, there is something arguably better coming down the pipeline: a Fenty baby. Even as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were able to unveil the pregnancy on their own terms with a paparazzi shoot in Harlem, the pop star had to “work” — sorry! — extra hard to keep her pregnancy under wraps from everyone, including her closest friends.
Rihanna’s longtime hobbies include things like leaving a famed restaurant with a full glass of wine in tow, or taking a blunt to the face, so when her habits started to shift, her friends noticed. "It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?’”