Rihanna’s Baby Sat Front Row At Gucci’s Fall 2022 Show

Already a Fashion Killa!
Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and Gucci debuted its Fall 2022 collection, titled “Exquisite,” with a few surprises: confirmation of a long-rumored Adidas collaboration and a front-row seat for the one and only Rihanna (and her baby).
Following her official red carpet debut as a mom earlier in February at a Fenty Beauty event, Rihanna arrived in Milan for an unexpected return to fashion week.
Ahead, see more of Rihanna’s latest fashion appearance sitting front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 runway show.