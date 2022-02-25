Maria Bobila
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion W...
Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Rihanna’s Baby Sat Front Row At Gucci’s Fall 2022 Show

Already a Fashion Killa!

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and Gucci debuted its Fall 2022 collection, titled “Exquisite,” with a few surprises: confirmation of a long-rumored Adidas collaboration and a front-row seat for the one and only Rihanna (and her baby).

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following her official red carpet debut as a mom earlier in February at a Fenty Beauty event, Rihanna arrived in Milan for an unexpected return to fashion week.

Ahead, see more of Rihanna’s latest fashion appearance sitting front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 runway show.

Kevin Tachman/Courtesy of Gucci
