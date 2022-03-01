Maria Bobila
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of ...
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Rihanna Wore A Sheer Black Dress To Dior’s Fall 2022 Show

She outdid herself yet again.

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and Dior presented its Fall 2022 runway show on Tuesday with a bevy of famous faces sitting in the front row, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Blackpink’s Jisoo, and, much to our surprise, Rihanna.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After attending Off-White’s Fall 2022 show on Monday, Feb. 28, it seems that Rihanna has plans to attend a few more shows during Paris Fashion Week. Her most recent sighting was at Dior’s show on March 1, in an all-black ensemble — one of her best maternity looks yet.

See more of Rihanna’s outfit for Dior’s Fall 2022 runway show, ahead.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
fb
tw

Tap