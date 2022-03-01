Fashion
She outdid herself yet again.
Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and Dior presented its Fall 2022 runway show on Tuesday with a bevy of famous faces sitting in the front row, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Blackpink’s Jisoo, and, much to our surprise, Rihanna.
After attending Off-White’s Fall 2022 show on Monday, Feb. 28, it seems that Rihanna has plans to attend a few more shows during Paris Fashion Week. Her most recent sighting was at Dior’s show on March 1, in an all-black ensemble — one of her best maternity looks yet.
See more of Rihanna’s outfit for Dior’s Fall 2022 runway show, ahead.