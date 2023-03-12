Every 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Look

The Oscars is the pinnacle of award season: Hollywood’s biggest, and more importantly: most glamorous night. All season, stars have been rocking the red carpets, rocking trends like rosettes at on the Golden Globes red carpet or more recently and notably: unbridled fun on the SAG awards red carpet. But we all know everyone saved their best looks for the Oscars, the Super Bowl of red carpet fashion — and we can’t wait to see what everyone pulls off on their last chance to get a fit off until the Met Gala. (Though apparently Anna is cracking down on the invite list this year, again.)
This year, Elizabeth Olsen kicked off the red carpet, wearing a Givenchy dress that looks like Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st birthday-inspired sequin cowl-neck, but black, mesh, long enough to grace the red carpet.
