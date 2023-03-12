HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 i...
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Entertainment

Every 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Look

Hollywood's biggest night brought the glamour.

The Oscars is the pinnacle of award season: Hollywood’s biggest, and more importantly: most glamorous night. All season, stars have been rocking the red carpets, rocking trends like rosettes at on the Golden Globes red carpet or more recently and notably: unbridled fun on the SAG awards red carpet. But we all know everyone saved their best looks for the Oscars, the Super Bowl of red carpet fashion — and we can’t wait to see what everyone pulls off on their last chance to get a fit off until the Met Gala. (Though apparently Anna is cracking down on the invite list this year, again.)

This year, Elizabeth Olsen kicked off the red carpet, wearing a Givenchy dress that looks like Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st birthday-inspired sequin cowl-neck, but black, mesh, long enough to grace the red carpet.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2023 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.

Elizabeth Olsen in GivenchyMike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in vintage ChanelABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Jamie Lee CurtisKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sofia Carson in Giambattista ValliJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Hong Chau in PradaGilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling in Vera WangArturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Allison Williams in Giambattista ValliKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Halle Bailey in Dolce and GabbanaArturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Florence PughArturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cara DelevigneKayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images
Zoë SaldanaArturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Andie MacDowell and Rainey QualleyArturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ana de Armas in Louis VuittonMike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Riz AhmedKayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images
Angela Bassett in MoschinoMike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Austin Butler in Saint LaurentKayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Salma HayekMike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rihanna in AlaïaANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images