Every 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Look

The Oscars is the pinnacle of award season: Hollywood’s biggest, and more importantly: most glamorous night. All season, stars have been rocking the red carpets, rocking trends like rosettes at on the Golden Globes red carpet or more recently and notably: unbridled fun on the SAG awards red carpet. But we all know everyone saved their best looks for the Oscars, the Super Bowl of red carpet fashion — and we can’t wait to see what everyone pulls off on their last chance to get a fit off until the Met Gala. (Though apparently Anna is cracking down on the invite list this year, again.)

This year, Elizabeth Olsen kicked off the red carpet, wearing a Givenchy dress that looks like Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st birthday-inspired sequin cowl-neck, but black, mesh, long enough to grace the red carpet.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2023 SAG Awards, below, and keep checking back for more.

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Hong Chau in Prada Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halle Bailey in Dolce and Gabbana Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence Pugh Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cara Delevigne Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Angela Bassett in Moschino Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Austin Butler in Saint Laurent Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Salma Hayek Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images