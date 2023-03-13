Vintage Fashion Ruled The 2023 Oscars After-Parties

Hollywood’s biggest night came and went, and beyond Everything Everywhere All At Once winning everything, everywhere, all at once, the biggest highlight of the awards show was the immaculate fashion. More specifically, the immaculate vintage fashion.

Celebrity stylists pulling from designer archives has been a growing trend with each passing award show — and for good reason. The move hits all the elements of substance and style necessary to make a mark IRL and online: There’s the element of taste and knowledge; the sustainability factor; and of course, good old nostalgia, baby.

At Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, archival fashion outshined contemporary designs, with actresses wearing everything from slinky gowns to more avant-garde ensembles. Kendall Jenner tapped into the rosette revival with a mermaid gown — complete with scales — from a 2008 Jean Paul Gaultier collection, while Georgia May Jagger opted for an enchanting silver slip from L'Wren Scott with splashes of poppy florals. There’s also the added bonus of listening to celebrities wax poetic about sustainability, when the sustainability in question is, in fact, expensive preserved jewels and gowns from which the general public is largely shut out from accessing. But at least they’re trying!

On the slinkier end of the vintage dress spectrum, both Kerry Washington and Camille Rowe took subdued neutral tones to new heights in pieces with elegant ruching from Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld’s Chloé, respectively. Finally, Rooney Mara mixed it up with a white harem pant and striking red coat straight from the archives of none other than Alexander McQueen.

See all the archival fashion, below.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images