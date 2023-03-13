BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: 2023 Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party ...
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What Everyone Wore to the 2023 Oscars After-Parties

The party keeps going long after the red carpet wraps.

The Oscars red carpet fashion did not disappoint, giving us everything from Florence Pugh and Allison Williams’ duvet couture dresses, to Mindy Kaling and Halle Bailey’s corset gowns, to Rihanna in yet another breathtaking outfit that redefined maternity-wear for the better. But after the party, famously, is the after-party, giving stars yet another chance to employ their glam squads and give another moment of possible fashion exaltation.

Before the Oscars was even halfway over, stars like Gabrielle Union and Julia Garner hit the Vanity Fair blue carpet, skipping the majority of Jimmy Kimmel’s slap jokes to go party — a decision that we can always support.

Below, catch up on the must-see fashion from the 2022 Oscars after-parties, and keep checking back for more updates.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle UnionJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
Miranda KerrAlberto Rodriguez/Variety/Getty Images
Julia GarnerDoug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images
Sienna Miller and Alan CummingStefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage/Getty Images
Jessica AlbaDaniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olivia WildeSteve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
