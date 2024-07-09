Billie Eilish “Literally Forgot” She Wrote This Grammy-Winning Track

Billie Eilish has penned so many hits, you can’t expect her to keep track of them all — even if one just so happened to have earned her (and brother-slash-songwriter-partner Finneas) a trifecta of Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award trophies after appearing in the biggest movie of 2023.

Of course, we’re talking about “What Was I Made For” from the Barbie soundtrack, which the Hit Me Hard and Soft singer admitted she “literally forgot … existed” in a new episode of Hot Ones Versus. To be fair, the 22-year-old could probably blame the memory lapse on shock by spice, considering she made the omission whilst gnawing on high-temp vegan wings.

During the test round of the internet show, Eilish was tasked with naming Finneas’ favorite track of hers. After she incorrectly guessed “Skinny” from her latest album, he revealed it was actually their somber Barbie tune. “I literally did not think of that song,” Eilish admitted, adding that it was “a great answer.”

Despite the slip-up, Billie told fans on Instagram that “What Was I Made For” is a song that “means the absolute world to me.” Finneas, similarly, explained that “there’s such a tender, heartbreaking thing” about the track that makes it stand out. “I have such a fond memory of writing it,” he told his sister. “We got to perform it for that whole year, it got us in the Barbie entourage, which was such a fun entourage to be a part of.”