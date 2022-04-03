The Coolest Beauty Moments of The 2022 Grammy Awards

Just one week after the biggest night of the year for movies, we’re getting the biggest night of the year for music — the 2022 Grammy Awards. Hosted by Trevor Noah at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the stars are currently filing in to see who will win the highest honors of the music industry. Many of our favorites from last week’s Oscars are walking the red carpet once again, in new and even more whimsical, fabulous fashions. Our music industry favorites are now getting their moment to shine on the red carpet, too.

Early arrivals to the 64th annual Grammy Awards are making it clear that this awards ceremony is a venue where they feel comfortable getting more experimental and over the top with their fashion choices and coordinating beauty looks. From Doja Cat and Billie Eilish’s very Y2K spiky updo hair styles to J Balvin and Diplo’s blue buzzcuts (following Dominic Fike’s Oscars after-party look last week), we’re loving seeing excitement build around more unique and inspiring beauty choices.

See the latest and greatest red carpet beauty moments from the 2022 Grammys, below, and keep checking back for more updates.

Doja Cat Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Ernesto Casillas for Pat McGrath Labs using SolaWave for skin prep; Hair: JStayReady using Joico and ghd

Billie Eilish ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

J Balvin ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Diplo ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Saweetie ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Hair: Kendall Dorsey using göt2b and Dark & Lovely

Olivia Rodrigo ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Makeup: Lilly Keys for Glossier; Hair: Clayton Hawkins for Dove Hair using Tangle Teezer

Halsey ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Hair: Marty Harper for TRESemmé and Harry Josh Pro Tools

The Kid Laroi Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Makeup: Shayna Goldberg using 111Skin and Pat McGrath Labs; Hair: Danielle Priano for SexyHair

H.E.R. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Marissa Vossen for L’Oréal Paris; Hair: Nina Monique for L’Oréal Paris

Paris Hilton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hair: David von Cannon for Bumble and bumble; Makeup: Kale Teter

Megan Thee Stallion ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Lauren Child for Revlon

Cynthia Erivo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Inanna Sarkis Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tinashe Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Avril Lavigne Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Gaga Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Makeup: Sarah Tanno for Haus Labs; Hair: Frederic Aspiras

Kelsea Ballerini Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for CoverGirl; Hair Kelsey Deenihan for Nexxus

Japanese Breakfast Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Billy Porter Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Mary Philips for Pat McGrath Labs; Hair: Bryce Scarlett