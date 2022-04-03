The Coolest Beauty Moments of The 2022 Grammy Awards

Just one week after the biggest night of the year for movies, we’re getting the biggest night of the year for music — the 2022 Grammy Awards. Hosted by Trevor Noah at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the stars are currently filing in to see who will win the highest honors of the music industry. Many of our favorites from last week’s Oscars are walking the red carpet once again, in new and even more whimsical, fabulous fashions. Our music industry favorites are now getting their moment to shine on the red carpet, too.
Early arrivals to the 64th annual Grammy Awards are making it clear that this awards ceremony is a venue where they feel comfortable getting more experimental and over the top with their fashion choices and coordinating beauty looks. From Doja Cat and Billie Eilish’s very Y2K spiky updo hair styles to J Balvin and Diplo’s blue buzzcuts (following Dominic Fike’s Oscars after-party look last week), we’re loving seeing excitement build around more unique and inspiring beauty choices.
See the latest and greatest red carpet beauty moments from the 2022 Grammys, below, and keep checking back for more updates.