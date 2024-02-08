Kacey Musgraves Just Announced Her Next Album (& Released Its First Song)

2024 is shaping up to be the year of major pop star returns, and that apparently includes Kacey Musgraves. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter officially announced her upcoming fifth studio album, Deeper Well. The record arrives in March and will seemingly mark a return to her country roots.

After experimenting with a more pop-forward sound on her 2021 album, star-crossed, her new single “Deeper Well,” out now, is significantly more stripped-down and folk-leaning. Over bright but simple strummed guitar, she’s still singing about the usual Kacey things: learning from her Saturn return, waking and baking with her DIY gravity bong, and unearthing new lessons about love and relationships.

Surprisingly, per a press release, Musgraves recorded the majority of the record at New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios, seemingly able to conjure the country spirit despite being smack dab in the Village. “I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts,” she said in a statement. The city does make the heart grow fonder!

For the record, Musgraves once again reunited with her Golden Hour collaboraters, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, which points to another gorgeous, tear-jerking album on the horizon. Below, find everything know so far about Deeper Well, including the release date and full tracklist.

What is the new album called?

The new album is called Deeper Well.

The cover of Musgraves’ new album, Deeper Well.

When is the album being released?

Deeper Well is out March 15, 2024. You can pre-order it now.

What songs are on the album?

The album will have 14 songs, including the lead single and title track which is out now. See the full tracklist below.

Cardinal Deeper Well Too Good To Be True Moving Out Giver / Taker Sway Dinner With Friends Heart of the Woods Jade Green The Architect Lonely Millionaire Heaven Is Anime Eyes Nothing To Be Scared Of

What are the themes of the album?

Personal growth and relishing in the small intricacies of life seem to be the two overarching themes of the album, per a press release.

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads,” Musgraves said of the album in a statement. “Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure you get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

What those new insights and inspirations will be will just have to wait until the album is out.