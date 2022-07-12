Soccer Mommy Is Hosting A Listening Party On Roblox

Soccer Mommy is boldly bringing indie rock to one place it hasn’t gone yet: the metaverse. Fresh off the gargantuan, deserved success of the band’s latest album Sometimes, Forever, the soundtrack to many a wistful summer stroll, frontwoman Sophie Allison is hosting a party on Roblox.

Starting Wednesday July 13 and running through Friday, July 15, Soccer Mommy fans will be able to participate in different events alongside Allison’s avatar. I am not one of the half of all children in the United States on Roblox, so you’re guess is as good as mine as to what events like “Theme Park Heideland” or “City Life” are, but rest assured you’ll be able to do those and more in the metaverse (where anything is possible.)

Soccer Mommy will also be offering free virtual merchandise within the experiences for fans to collect, including a Sometimes, Forever baseball tee and cap. (Um, cute. How does sizing work in the metaverse?)

Soccer Mommy is far from the only band bringing the gift of culture to the metaverse, though it does appear its the first indie rock group to do so. Though rest assured that won’t be for long: Spotify recently launched its own island in Roblox. But Twenty One Pilots, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X have all played Roblox concerts, and last month, Charli XCX played an extensive, glitchy concert on the platform, with mini-games and virtual prizes. And Soccer Mommy’s gift of free virtual merchandise is generous, given that Zara Larsson made over a million dollars off the sale of virtual merchandise on Roblox in November. (That’s a lot of dad hats...)

Meanwhile, in the real world, Soccer Mommy is also on a massive U.S. tour, which kicks off August 12. You can get tickets here. If you’d rather hang out in the metaverse, you can learn more about the Soccer Mommy Roblox listening party here. See below for the full schedule of events, though I can’t tell you what any of them mean.

Wednesday July 13th

7 PM ET: Fairytale Life Roleplay

7:20 PM ET: Theme Park Heideland

7:40 PM ET: The Floor Is Lava

Thursday, July 14th:

12 PM ET: RoBeats!

12:20 PM ET: Livetopia

12:40 PM ET: City Life

Friday, July 15th

3:00 PM ET: Color Block Tower

3:20 PM ET: Skate Park