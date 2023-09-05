Keke Palmer’s Metallic Eyeshadow is Peak Renaissance Glam

These days, Keke Palmer has been on a silver hair and makeup spree. After wearing a sparkly silver one-piece on stage at Broccoli City Festival and rocking metallic streaks in her curls to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, the actress and singer came back for Renaissance seconds (and who can blame her?) last night in intergalactic silver metallic eyeshadow.

Keke posted the celestial-inspired look on her Instagram last night, with the caption: “Had to go see my girl againnnn. Happy Birthday Beyonce! ♍️ I’m just in the suite. Eating sweets. Being BEAT”. The star wore a white shirt accessorized in full Renaissance silver— including a silver metallic corset, silver bangles, silver hoops, and a black and silver hair scrunchie.

Keke’s metallic Renaissance makeup consisted of cut crease silver eyeshadow, with touches of brown and dark grey. She completed the look with pinky brown lipstick, brown lipliner, contouring blush, and a black and silver manicure. For her hair style, she opted for long, sweeping, side bangs with a half-up and half-down ‘do.

It’s clear Keke is as obsessed with metallic silver as she is with Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, and we’re here for it. Posting her first look on Instagram with the song “Alien Superstar”, it’s clear Keke has (once again) nailed the assignment and taken her hair, makeup, and nails out of this world.