Don’t worry, we aren’t prematurely ending your third consecutive Hot Girl Summer in pursuit of cuffing season, yet rather encouraging wardrobe preparation for the cooler months as we forecast Fall 2022’s upcoming fashion trends to ramp up your style. Think 10 Things’ Kat Stratford meets Liv Tyler for a down-to-earth, ‘90s vibe, finished off with some must-have statement accessories.

The social media sphere and some of your favorite brands are already predicting a slew of fall styles that you’re probably starting to see on celebrities, models, and influencers alike. A few new bombshells (that have already begun their entry into the villa) are sporty shades, tie-front cardigans, and cargo pants. These on-the-rise trends are guaranteed to go full-force come fall, so a headstart on shopping is highly recommended. Plus, the next season is shaping up to be a continuation of nostalgic dressing, including some emerging cool-girl trends like Mary Janes, cargo skirts, and more.

If you’re ready and willing, our fall shopping list awaits, below, with all the things you didn’t know you needed (yet) for a brand new wardrobe.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 1: Cargo Skirts

If this trend isn’t already all over your Explore Page then it will be soon. These low-slung midi skirts embody the easy, grunge-girl aesthetic that is infiltrating fall. Model Bella Hadid is quickly becoming the style muse for modernizing this look.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 2: Hiking Sneakers

A very pragmatic but ultra-modern fall trend is the hiking sneaker, taking inspiration from gorpcore’s rise in women’s fashion. Seen on the runways paired up with evening dresses and slinky slips — Jacquemus’ Nike collaboration is a great example — these shoes strike a fresh fashion dichotomy that’s beloved by young streetwear enthusiasts.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 3: Printed Mesh

Sexy dressing is a staple going-out trend and sheer mesh is fall’s maximal, sultry trend. Opt for colorful, printed pieces in bodycon silhouettes. Exposed underwear is also up-and-coming under these translucent pieces but they can also be used as base layering pieces for fun, layered fall looks.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 4: Sculptural Jewelry

Silver jewelry has re-entered the chat in the form of sculptural, fluid pieces that make for wearable art. These organically-shaped pieces are made cool and modern in bright silver tones. Brands like Letra Studio, Steff Eleoff, and Vann Jewellery are leading this trend with stunning natural pieces.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 5: Mary Janes

This grunge-girl trend is a ‘90s classic in chunky silhouettes with sweet details. Not only is it a comfortable everyday option, but it can be dressed up for night, too, whether it be with a mini, slip, or embellished look. This footwear trend will be on the rise all fall in different versions, including kitten heels, platforms, and a classic lug sole.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 6: Tie-Front Cardigans

This minimal, easy ‘90s trend is the perfect everyday alternate to summer’s knit vest or crop top. A wardrobe mainstay among effortless off-duty model looks, we expect to see this look to be everywhere once the cooler temps arrive. Wear it with baggy jeans, a denim midi skirt, or over a stylish slip dress.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 7: Statement Bags

If you’re looking to invest in a choice accessory next season, make it a playful statement bag. On the coattails of viral designer bag moments, like Coperni’s glass purse, imaginative bags are becoming a coveted accessory. Whether it be a puffy, exaggerated silhouette from Marshall Columbia or a doll-like bow bag from For Bitches, these characteristic bags can make your whole look.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 8: Sporty Shades

The standout sunglasses trend going into fall is a sporty, wraparound frame, courtesy of brands like Balenciaga and Acne Studios. Celebrities are early adopters of this trend, from Kylie Jenner in a pair of banana yellow Poppy Lissiman shades to Bella Hadid in a white Lexxola pair. This performance-style eyewear is guaranteed to update all of your fall looks.

Fall 2022 Fashion Trend No. 9: Wide-Leg Cargo Pants

All things cargo has been popping up on runways, street style, and social media, but this fall, it’s about the statement wide-leg trouser. From designers like Collina Strada and Blumarine, these billowy, pocket-adorned pants are fall’s elevated version of your standard cargo bottom. Offset these exaggerated silhouettes with shrunken baby tees and heeled boots.