7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.

While this year’s trending styles may seem impractical, they’re anything but. The current climate of dressing lends itself to statement accessories, regardless of whether you’re a minimalist or an over-to-the-top dresser. Pair a crystal-embellished mini bag or bold-colored shoulder bag with a simple, neutral look to update your favorite pieces. Or, if you’re looking for more of a classic but still on-trend bag, opt for a Y2K logo bag in a subdued colorway or a soft, quilted bag with a practical silhouette.

Below we’ve rounded up the best of 2022 handbag trends to inform your next purchase or just to browse for new accessory inspiration.

2022 Handbag Trend No. 1: Crystals

As evidenced by designers, celebrities, and influencers alike, the embellished bag is here to stay for 2022. This small but mighty trend has been seen in the hands of fashion icons, including Kim Kardashian (carrying the hourglass Balenciaga bag) and Beyoncé (carrying the Jimmy Choo Bon Bon bag).

2022 Handbag Trend No. 2: Y2K Logos

With Y2K fashion continuing its commanding reign into 2022, the logo shoulder bag has an obvious place in handbag trends. From classics like Coach to modern takes from JW Pei, brands are perfecting the early-aughts-style shoulder bag with vintage-inspired accents and neutral logomania patterns.

2022 Handbag Trend No. 3: Crescents

This unique shape is on par with the geometric bag trend of 2021. Characterized by a round, moon-inspired shape, these fun bags are as trendy as they are functional. Brands like Staud and Osoi have perfected these shapely bags.

2022 Handbag Trend No. 4: Brights

As for most 2022 accessories, brightly-colored hues are also making a splash in handbags. Vivid violet, Kelly green, and fluorescent magenta are a few of the dynamic tones making the bag your go-to statement piece. You can wear this trend regardless of whether or not you’re a color-embracing dresser — an all-neutral look with a bright bag is one this year’s top choice looks.

2022 Handbag Trend No. 5: Geometric Prints

Mod-style prints have been transcending the 2022 runways in bold iterations. Fashion houses, like Versace, Emilio Pucci, and Dior, reimagined these groovy motifs and applied them towards accessories, as well. Black-and-white checkerboard prints reign supreme but colorful, geometric-patterned bags are popping up for 2022.

2022 Handbag Trend No. 6: Beaded Handles

The top-handle lady bag has a 2022 update with quaint, beaded detailing. Seen on the runway from designers like Carolina Herrera and Dior, bauble accents are a playful way to update your accessories and bags are no exception. Look for a mini bag in a signature color with a monochromatic embellished handle.

2022 Handbag Trend No. 7: Bubbles

With pillow sandals and bags trending in 2021, quilting details into a bubble effect (another nostalgic style from the 2000s) is a fun update to your favorite “comfy” accessories. Brands like Maison Margiela and Bottega Veneta have refined these cushioned accessories with puffy, tufted bags and swollen, woven heels. Opt for a carryall with tasteful texture and a luxe material.