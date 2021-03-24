Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Mlouye

Fashion

Summer’s Statement Bag Is Going Geometric

These shape-shifting bags are like wearable art.

fb
tw

The “It” statement bag for the summer is going geometric. These sculptural, shapely purses range from arc-bottom mini bags and circular-handle totes to origami-style handbags. Some are in vibrant colors and others in more natural tones and materials. The accessory’s graphic form can be based on texture, sculptures, or artistic references, but all are guaranteed to be your staple bag during the warm-weather months.

With 90s-era baguettes, pillow bags, and woven purses at the forefront of today’s trends, geometric bags have been the consistent underdog for a few seasons. But designers continue to integrate these artful accessories into their collections, like noteworthy brands Loewe, Gabriela Hearst, and Balenciaga, which have all been using the structural form to inspire these modern-day functional bags.

Contemporary brands have also executed this trend in inventive ways, including a circular bag from BOYY and an acrylic angular handle bag from Cult Gaia. Many come in summer-friendly neutrals or a spring-inspired pastels to best go with your brighter wardrobe. Invest in these mini artworks to liven up your bag collection.

Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite geometric, sculptural bags and find your go-to summer accessory.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Astraea Tote
Cult Gaia

With an asymmetrical form and an angular handle, this ivory bag has an organic shape modeled after a cowrie shell.

Micro Moon Bag
Staud

This pale pink purse is called the Moon Bag because of its crescent curve. Its perfectly round shape is completed by its handle.

Mini Johnny
Danse Lente

In a hexagonal shape, this modernist bag is inspired by Constantin Brancusi’s abstract sculptures.

Disc Bag in Pistachio
BOYY

This adorable disc bag has a sphere structure with an adjustable handle. This is the perfect spring companion in soft pistachio.

Rantan Bag
JW Pei

Reminiscent of a fortune cookie, this structural bag has an adjustable top strap that can bend into a fun round shape.

Baby Pleated Bucket Bag
Mansur Gavriel

This cylindrical bag has a textural element created by its drawstring closure.

Mini Sera Tote
Mlouye

With an orgami-feel, this color-blocked bag has a dimensional facade that gives it a sense of surrealism.

White Crinkled Breeze Handle Bag
Marge Sherwood

This crisp white bag boasts sharp lines, thanks to its metal handle.

Teardrop Croc-Effect Leather Tote
S. Joon

Known for its sculptural designs, S. Joon’s latest bag is shaped like a teardrop with a slider strap..

Nº27 Prism Mini
Imago-A

This geometric bag is a leather prism with a semi-textured look.

Embossed Leather Pyramid Handle Bag
Maje

In a pretty pink croc, this angular bag has a structured exterior topped off with a geometric top handle.

Maria
Edas

This parallelogram-shaped bag has a stylish contrasting closure. It’s a clean and structured version of the classic baguette bag.

Lia Croc-Embossed Leather Pyramid Top Handle Bag
Nita Suri

This pyramid bag is a purse statement piece and literal iteration of a geometric bag with a small top handle.

Music Box Bag
Decke

Designed after your childhood music box, this rectangular bag offers a fun new shape for summer.