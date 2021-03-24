The “It” statement bag for the summer is going geometric. These sculptural, shapely purses range from arc-bottom mini bags and circular-handle totes to origami-style handbags. Some are in vibrant colors and others in more natural tones and materials. The accessory’s graphic form can be based on texture, sculptures, or artistic references, but all are guaranteed to be your staple bag during the warm-weather months.

With 90s-era baguettes, pillow bags, and woven purses at the forefront of today’s trends, geometric bags have been the consistent underdog for a few seasons. But designers continue to integrate these artful accessories into their collections, like noteworthy brands Loewe, Gabriela Hearst, and Balenciaga, which have all been using the structural form to inspire these modern-day functional bags.

Contemporary brands have also executed this trend in inventive ways, including a circular bag from BOYY and an acrylic angular handle bag from Cult Gaia. Many come in summer-friendly neutrals or a spring-inspired pastels to best go with your brighter wardrobe. Invest in these mini artworks to liven up your bag collection.

Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite geometric, sculptural bags and find your go-to summer accessory.

