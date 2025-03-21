JT’s new era has begun. The City Girls rapper just released her first solo track of 2025, and the music video for “Ran Out” is premiering exclusively on NYLON in a dizzying cyclone of money and stripper poles.

The in-your-face banger is all about the Benjamins, with the Miami rapper flaunting both her physical and financial assets in front of her haters, aka swimming in piles of cash as she raps about how her money “ain’t running out.” For the video, the superstar enlists the help of several other bikini-clad women chasing a pay day, as bills rains down by the stacks in a parking lot. The featured talent includes Gabbriette and viral sensation Quenlin Blackwell, and the video was directed by buzzy photographer and videographer @indiana420bitch.

Fittingly, the artist tells NYLON that the track is “me stepping in my diva year” with visuals that “had to be as crazy as the song.” In the lyrics themselves, JT continues to assert her dominance in the rap game:

Last time I checked I’m the baddest b*tch out / Wait let me check again / Still the baddest b*tch out

“Ran Out” marks JT’s first solo musical endeavor since she dropped her debut mixtape City Cinderella in July 2024. Though nothing’s official, this could indicate that a new project or even a full first album is on the horizon.

Watch the “Ran Out” music video below.