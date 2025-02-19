Paris Hilton Is Selling Her Juicy Couture Tracksuits & Holy-Grail Handbags For Charity

If you want to try your hand at Y2Chaotic style and don’t know where to start, Paris Hilton and Vestiaire Collective are here to save the day. One of our favorite closet-resale websites and one of our favorite early aughts fashion icons are teaming up to sell more than 100 pieces from Hilton’s closet for a good cause, no Bling Ring-style break-in required.

For the uninitiated, Vestiaire Collective is the ultimate place to score vintage fashion with everything from Tom Ford for Gucci dresses to deep-cut Fendi and Prada bags — and if I have to explain who Paris Hilton is, you’re in the wrong place. Some of the highlights of her closet sale include a purple Juicy Couture tracksuit (one of her 100), a Von Dutch puffer jacket, a fuzzy Balenciaga bag, and a rarely seen Louis Vuitton x Murakami collaboration bag replete with spikes.

Juicy Couture tracksuit Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective Custom denim jacket Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective Balenciaga handbag Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective Louis Vuitton x Murakami handbag Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective Von Dutch Puffer Jacket Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective Versace Jeans Couture jacket Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Paris has committed herself to helping communities in Los Angeles rebuild, with all proceeds from the sale going directly to her charity 11:11 Media Impact, which she says via news release brings her favorite things together: “I've always embraced taking risks and having fun with fashion. I hope the pieces in my closet inspire others to experiment with their style and celebrate originality. I’m so thankful to Vestiaire Collective for championing not only charitable causes but also pushing consumers to make fun, iconic fashion choices.”

In a Self-Portrait dress in 2016 Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images In Philipp Plein shoes at the Plein Sport show Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Some more notable pieces to look out for: a Self-Portrait lace dress she wore in London, some Philipp Plein studded stompers, a Lanvin babydoll dress, and a ladylike white Max Mara trench coat. The original influencer also says she loves to witness her clothes have a second life: “I’m honored these looks are inspiring fresh creativity. Fashion is cyclical, but the energy they bring makes it all feel brand-new.” A few of her jackets, including the Barbie-pink Versace Jeans suede one, are signed, making them ever-so covetable (beyond the fact that they came from her infamous closet).

The Paris Hilton Vestiaire Collective closet sale is live now on vestiairecollective.com. Every item is one of one, so don’t sleep on your favorite piece.