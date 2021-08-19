Ganni Wants You To Go Secondhand Shopping

After recently debuting a new collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Ganni now wants you to consider secondhand shopping. The Danish cult-favorite brand is collaborating with resale marketplace Vestiaire Collective, offering some of its own pre-loved pieces, along with outfit ideas from some quintessential #GanniGirls.

The partnership, titled “Old + New = Now,” includes a four-part video series featuring Danish models Caroline Bille Brahe and Chili Dia, musician Flame Faire, as well as creative director and stylist Christine Sofie. Starting on Thursday, Aug. 19, you can shop the Ganni pieces in the videos straight from the Vestiaire Collective and learn how to incorporate your secondhand pieces into your wardrobe.

“I have always loved vintage. It ensures clothes are loved forever, gives everyone freedom to express their own style, and enables reinvention of our wardrobes in a circular way,” said Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup in an official statement. “I’m so excited to team up with Vestiaire Collective; one of my favorite things to do is treasure hunting for the perfect piece. I love seeing how my friends and the cool Copenhagen girls in each video style up newer Ganni pieces with preloved. Adding their own personality makes everything look individual and unique.”

With the exponential rise of thrifting and resale, this collab will spread awareness on sustainability and offer insight on how to engage in circular fashion consumption, rather than indulging in wasteful practices like fast fashion.

“We’re excited to partner with Ganni and its amazing community to keep pushing for circularity in fashion,” said Fanny Moizant, co-founder and president at Vestiaire Collective, in an official statement.

The exciting initiative will launch on Vestiaire Collective’s app and Instagram, as well as Ganni’s YouTube and social channels. Check out the the campaign images in more detail, below.

Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective