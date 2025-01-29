Fashion is a fickle game full of fiendish desires, but one shoe has risen (or should we say, skated) above the rest in early 2025 to seize the collective hearts of vintage geeks everywhere. They were first spotted — as any trend-setting item is — on Julia Fox, who popped in to chat with Seth Meyers in the Dsquared2 white ice-skating boots from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2011 collection. Not long after that, pop star Slayyyter posted a snap in her black pair, and Mariah The Scientist donned them to perform at an NBA halftime show. To bring it all full circle, the brand posted a TikTok where the designer dipped into their archives, posing in the boots and suggesting they might make a return this year. Never have the worlds of figure skating and runway fashion met so harmoniously — and set off the first “holy grail” hunt of the year.

For the unaware, Dsquared2 is a Milan-based brand designed by identical twin brothers Dean and Dan Caten, who offer up unfiltered sex and glamour with each catwalk. The skate boots hail from their Fall/Winter 2011 collection, which was a campy, Italian take on après-ski. Massive hats were laid over Gossip Girl-esque outfits, and of course, polished off with the boots.

After the brand teased the boot’s potential comeback, the TikTok comments section was ablaze in response. Tennis player Naomi Osaka said she’s been looking for her size for years, and others said they were ready to drop some cash on the now-legendary boots. You might be thinking, “These boots are 14 years old, why can’t we leave the past in the past?” If fashion has proved anything up to now, it’s that we live for the past and reference like no other time period in history. The proof is in the eBay-style pudding, with the only pair of ice-skating boots on the website currently listed for an eye-watering $10,000.

If Dsquared2 was smart, they’d capitalize on this madness and release a limited run of their best shoe silhouettes, starting off with the ice-skating boots. Never have more eyes been on the world of winter sports and après-ski style, now that Aspen is a paparazzi-laden stop on the celebrity circuit, and these boots combine the worlds of winter and silly with panache. We humbly suggest Julia Fox fronts the campaign.