We’re currently living through a Vanessaissance. Ever since the release of Vanessa Hudgens’ latest film tick, tick...BOOM! at the end of last year, the triple-threat star has been everywhere.

First, it was her show-stopping 2022 SAG Awards appearance in custom Versace. “To work with Donatella on my dress was a dream,” Hudgens tells NYLON. “I never felt more incredible in a dress before. And it's just really fun stepping out in these works of art by people that I love and respect.”

Then, it was the multiple front row seats at Paris Fashion Week, her first-ever experience in the French fashion capital — all while her luggage was lost. “I spent days in Paris completely relying on borrowing from the designers whose shows I was going to and things from my makeup artist,” recalls Hudgens. “The first night I was there, I literally washed my face with hand soap. It was kind of stressful, but it added to the thrill of Fashion Week because I was out there grinding with no suitcase.”

Luggage debacle aside, Hudgens’ fashion star still rises. Recently, she co-hosted the 2022 Oscars red carpet, and now, she’s releasing a spring-ready collection with Fabletics, following her successful campaign for the brand’s velour line.

“I've always been a fan of Fabletics and them bringing affordable athletic wear to everyone, and so this seems like an amazing place to do a collection,” says Hudgens. “Spring is one of my favorite times of the year — coming out of winter, the sun's out — but I wanted to do a full lifestyle collection so that there's something in there for all the moments that you have coming up.”

Titled The Sun-Daze Collection, Hudgens turned to her own wardrobe, both past and present, for inspiration. There’s hints of early-2000s style with the launch’s terry-cloth pieces, like a wide-leg sweatpant that you can match with a built-in bra tank and a reversible bucket hat, or the crossover-halter baby doll dress. “I want the collection to be cute, obviously, but comfortable and soft and nice to the touch, so I leaned into the ‘Terry Island’ fabrics in fun colors,” explains Hudgens. “There's genuinely something in there for all of the moments, from working out to lying by the pool.”

The activewear could double as a gym outfit or your upcoming music festival look, too. With its eye-catching prints, including a neon-tinted leopard, which is also available in a matching string bikini set, and a geometric motif, the matching sets are easy statement pieces for spring. “It’s poppy and it's bright, but it's super easy to move in and like a second skin,” says Hudgens. “Those are always the things that I'm looking for: Hold me in all the right places and make a statement. It's nice to look in the mirror when you're working out and be like, ‘Oh, I look cute.’”

Below, Hudgens takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her dream music festival headliners, the fashion item she wish she kept during high school (or, rather, while filming High School Musical), her first concert, and more.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Oh, 100 percent. Everything is all written in the stars. I’m Sagittarius with a Leo rising and Pisces moon.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Yes, and yes.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) A gin and tonic, but only if it’s Fever-Tree tonic. My hangover cure is Caliwater.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Björk, Radiohead, and maybe James Blake.

5. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? I’m not a big snacker, honestly. If I am going to snack on something, it’s probably going to be Hot Cheetos.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Probably some random fashion site that I found on an Instagram ad.

7. What was the last DM you received? I put up a Story of a Simpsons drawing of me and my boyfriend from the SAG Awards and all of my close friends are gasping over it.

8. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Probably something for Björk.

9. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Justin Timberlake. I was late to the concert game. I think I was probably like 16, or 15. That man’s voice is just phenomenal.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? The Neverending Story or The Labyrinth.

11. What was your teenage AIM screen name? Oh god. It’s so embarrassing. I think it was realhotonehere911.

12. What’s your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Anything that kids do is pretty darn cute.

13. What’s your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Selma Hayek in the ‘90s.

14. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? I made a little phone charm for the Fabletics Collection that’s cute. I’m such a big phone charm girl. All because if I don’t have something on it, I will lose it.

15. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I didn’t go to high school — I did High School Musical. But I remember during that time I was obsessed with this white-and-pink, polka-dotted Betsy Johnson dress that we actually designed the “We’re All in This Together” red dress after because I loved it so much. I wish I kept it.

16. What is one question you never want to be asked again? People are curious, and I don’t ever want to stunt people’s curiosities.

17. What is your go-to sad song? If I’m sad, I like listening to dark and heavy techno because it helps me process and feel empowered by my emotions rather than feel victimized.

18. What reality show would you most like to appear on? I feel like I only watch dating reality shows. I love The Bachelor, Love is Blind. I love all those shows, but I don’t want to be on them. I could mentor them? I can see that. I could be their couples’ therapist.

19. What is your best beauty tip or trick? If you have a lipstick that you love, blot it onto your cheeks and use it as a blush, and then blot a little of it onto your nose, too. It gives you a perfectly sun-kissed summer look.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Sun-Daze collection with Fabletics is available online now.