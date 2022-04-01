NYLON NINETEEN
Vanessa Hudgens’ Latest Fashion Gig Is A Fabletics Collection
The triple-threat star takes on the NYLON 19 to celebrate.
We’re currently living through a Vanessaissance. Ever since the release of Vanessa Hudgens’ latest film tick, tick...BOOM! at the end of last year, the triple-threat star has been everywhere.
First, it was her show-stopping 2022 SAG Awards appearance in custom Versace. “To work with Donatella on my dress was a dream,” Hudgens tells NYLON. “I never felt more incredible in a dress before. And it's just really fun stepping out in these works of art by people that I love and respect.”
Then, it was the multiple front row seats at Paris Fashion Week, her first-ever experience in the French fashion capital — all while her luggage was lost. “I spent days in Paris completely relying on borrowing from the designers whose shows I was going to and things from my makeup artist,” recalls Hudgens. “The first night I was there, I literally washed my face with hand soap. It was kind of stressful, but it added to the thrill of Fashion Week because I was out there grinding with no suitcase.”
Luggage debacle aside, Hudgens’ fashion star still rises. Recently, she co-hosted the 2022 Oscars red carpet, and now, she’s releasing a spring-ready collection with Fabletics, following her successful campaign for the brand’s velour line.
“I've always been a fan of Fabletics and them bringing affordable athletic wear to everyone, and so this seems like an amazing place to do a collection,” says Hudgens. “Spring is one of my favorite times of the year — coming out of winter, the sun's out — but I wanted to do a full lifestyle collection so that there's something in there for all the moments that you have coming up.”
Titled The Sun-Daze Collection, Hudgens turned to her own wardrobe, both past and present, for inspiration. There’s hints of early-2000s style with the launch’s terry-cloth pieces, like a wide-leg sweatpant that you can match with a built-in bra tank and a reversible bucket hat, or the crossover-halter baby doll dress. “I want the collection to be cute, obviously, but comfortable and soft and nice to the touch, so I leaned into the ‘Terry Island’ fabrics in fun colors,” explains Hudgens. “There's genuinely something in there for all of the moments, from working out to lying by the pool.”
The activewear could double as a gym outfit or your upcoming music festival look, too. With its eye-catching prints, including a neon-tinted leopard, which is also available in a matching string bikini set, and a geometric motif, the matching sets are easy statement pieces for spring. “It’s poppy and it's bright, but it's super easy to move in and like a second skin,” says Hudgens. “Those are always the things that I'm looking for: Hold me in all the right places and make a statement. It's nice to look in the mirror when you're working out and be like, ‘Oh, I look cute.’”
Below, Hudgens takes on the NYLON 19, revealing her dream music festival headliners, the fashion item she wish she kept during high school (or, rather, while filming High School Musical), her first concert, and more.
Vanessa Hudgens’ Sun-Daze collection with Fabletics is available online now.