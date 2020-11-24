With the holiday party season upon us, getting dressed up brings a whole new challenge this year. Whether you're attending Zoom parties, staying in for movie nights, or driving around to see festive lights, opt for cozy velour pieces — beyond just a Juicy Couture tracksuit — that are both polished and super soft to wear.

Keeping you warm while also offering a luxurious texture, along with just a slight nod to the popular 2000s trend, velvet's sister fabric is made for your holiday and cold-weather looks. Plus, it's the ultimate choice for comfort-dressers. Your elegant midi dress, which we've found in a bright and cheery yellow from Stine Goya, is as plush and comfy as your favorite Sunday-night sweatshirt. From puffer jackets to lingerie sets, velour now comes in all forms and fits that you can seamlessly add to your winter wardrobe. And if you still want to wear a velour tracksuit in 2020, there are plenty of modern-day versions from SKIMS, Suzie Kondi, and Les Tien.

Below, all of the velour pieces you need and more for your scrolling and shopping pleasure.

