17 Super Soft Velour Pieces Your Winter Wardrobe Didn't Know It Needed

There's more to velour than just a tracksuit.

With the holiday party season upon us, getting dressed up brings a whole new challenge this year. Whether you're attending Zoom parties, staying in for movie nights, or driving around to see festive lights, opt for cozy velour pieces — beyond just a Juicy Couture tracksuit — that are both polished and super soft to wear.

Keeping you warm while also offering a luxurious texture, along with just a slight nod to the popular 2000s trend, velvet's sister fabric is made for your holiday and cold-weather looks. Plus, it's the ultimate choice for comfort-dressers. Your elegant midi dress, which we've found in a bright and cheery yellow from Stine Goya, is as plush and comfy as your favorite Sunday-night sweatshirt. From puffer jackets to lingerie sets, velour now comes in all forms and fits that you can seamlessly add to your winter wardrobe. And if you still want to wear a velour tracksuit in 2020, there are plenty of modern-day versions from SKIMS, Suzie Kondi, and Les Tien.

Below, all of the velour pieces you need and more for your scrolling and shopping pleasure.

Asher Dress
Stine Goya

In striking lemon yellow, this dress has shiny velour detailing layered over a lightweight mesh.

Smocked Velour Dress
H&M

With puffy sleeves and a smocked bodice, this metallic dress is perfectly on-trend this winter. Dress it up with tights and boots or dressed down with sneakers and a '90s style baguette bag.

Rosemary Velour Stripe LS Polo
Stüssy

This rugby-style polo is your go-to everyday look for cold weather dressing. Throw together with your favorite denim or over your black slip dress and finish off with combat boots.

Mississippi Modal-Blend Velour Soft-Cup Triangle Bra
Baserange

A unique take on velour, this bra is your beloved winter loungewear piece. Buy the matching briefs to complete your set.

Velour Oversize Joggers
Topshop

Luxurious velour can dress up your predictable joggers into a daytime look. Wear at home with your cropped T-shirt or pull together with a sweater and boots for a day of errands.

Sport Velour Puffer Jacket
DKNY

An unexpected use of velour, this cobalt puffer is rich and lush with a high collar and drawstring waist.

Track Jumpsuit
Young, Fabulous & Broke

The one-stop version of your tracksuit, this velour jumpsuit is the ideal throw-on for any daytime activity.

Velour Flared Trousers
Off-White

These sporty trousers come in a rich navy color with a crushed velour texture and a flare fit.

Raglan Top
Suzie Kondi
High Waist Harem Pants
Suzie Kondi

This is the update on the Juicy Couture tracksuit your middle-school self worshipped. With a fun cropped harem pant, this set is current and comfy — plus, it comes in a ton of colors.

Sustainable Velour V-Neck Cami Dress
Ninety Percent

Your solid seasonless black slip dress has a textural twist. Layer over a turtleneck or under a leather jacket to wear all winter long.

Dayna Fuzzy Velour Top
Anthropologie

This snuggly sweatshirt is the cute version of your Sunday sweats. Pair with jeans to dress up or yoga pants for your ultimate stay-in look.

Velour Crew Neck Tank
SKIMS

Perfect for layering, this plush top has a matching pant and a whole collection of velour sidekicks.

Cotton-blend Velour Track Pants
Les Tien

These garnet joggers feature a tapered silhouette, elastic edges, and cotton-blend velour.

Fitted Velour Rhinestone Strap Midi Dress
& Other Stories

A dressy velour option, this luxe green dress has ruched detailing and embellished straps, making it your holiday dress for seasons to come.

Velour Diana Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Gil Rodriguez

The velour tracksuit top gets a super sporty makeover in an on-trend half-zip style. Multiple colors are available but we love this cool camel hue best.

Green Velour 90s Shirt
MISBHV

Channel '90s style with this soft velour button-down shirt. Go casual with track pants or sweats or dress it up with a pleated mini skirt or a suit set.