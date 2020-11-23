No matter what decade we're in, Juicy Couture tracksuits always comes back into style. Whether it's nostalgia fashion at its peak or designers inspired by a newfound love for velour, the Los Angeles brand's popular matching set is a Y2K hero piece.

Unless you've kept your wardrobe from your teenage years still in tact, chances are you haven't had too much luck acquiring an OG tracksuit, save for a few special retailers (Nordstrom) or limited-edition collaborations (Apparis, Kappa). Spotting Timothée Chalament in his very own Juicy Couture hoodie for GQ's November 2020 cover shoot only added to the hype surrounding the label's already-coveted garments, and Juicy Couture's demand heightened as visitors to its website were directed to sign up to find out about its official relaunch. (So far, they've garnered more than 55K submissions.) Now, the time has come and you can finally purchase a beloved tracksuit straight from the source.

On Monday, Juicy Couture officially relaunched its website and is offerings its 25th anniversary collection in partnership with NYC Alliance. The shop is stocked with zip-up hoodies, track pants, and jumpsuits in super soft velour in a slew of colors, like the brand's signature pink, green, and blue, along with diamanté drawstrings and logo placements blinged-out with sparkling crystals. While the milestone collection is the only thing you can purchase online right now, Juicy Couture has plans to expand its website to offer a range of items across multiple categories for Spring 2021.

"After the launch of our anniversary collection of iconic tracksuits, we will integrate other key product categories beyond apparel, including luggage, accessories, swimwear, activewear, and footwear," says Alexandra Taylor, SVP Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, in an exclusive statement for NYLON. "We'll continue to offer the full Juicy lifestyle with the addition of compelling collaborations and product from other like-minded brands."

Fingers crossed Chalamet's hoodie will be available to shop, too. Until then, you can check out Juicy Couture's newly launched website or see our favorite picks from the anniversary collection, below.

