The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022

After eight days, Paris Fashion Week has finally concluded, officially closing out Fashion Month Fall 2022. While many of the biggest names in fashion dominated the catwalk once again with coveted (and surprising) looks, we were also in for some of this season’s best front-row outfits from our must-watch style stars, including the members of Blackpink, Euphoria actors, and more.

Check out our roundup of best-dressed celebrities at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2022, ahead.