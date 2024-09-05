Halsey's New Album May Be Her Longest Ever

It’s no secret that Halsey has put their all into their upcoming fifth studio album. She’s stated that The Great Impersonator might be the last album she ever releases in the record’s emotional trailer, which touches on her lupus and rare T-cell disorder. So, true to that ambition, it appears this new magnum opus will be the singer’s longest work to date.

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, first underscored the significance of The Great Impersonator before they even revealed the album name by releasing promotional single “The End” in early June. The deeply personal ballad disclosed her nearly life-ending illnesses, a topic that’s also brought up on the album’s lead single “Lucky.”

After giving fans a few months to soak in the new era, Halsey finally unveiled The Great Impersonator on Sept. 4, sending their fans on a global scavenger hunt to track down four variant album covers for the album. As teased in the album’s trailer, these four covers are linkes to four consecutive decades from the 1970s to the 2000s as Halsey ponders what her career would have been like had she been born in a different time period.

But that’s not the only exciting revelation to come from the big reveal. Fans also discovered via Spotify that the new album’s track list will be Halsey’s longest release yet. The Great Impersonator appears to contain 18 songs, significantly more than their previous four albums. (Badlands had 11 songs, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom 13, Manic 16, and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power had 13.)

Fans will get to see what this lengthy track list has in store when The Great Impersonator drops Oct. 25.