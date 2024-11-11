Jared Ellner is a name you might know already: He’s the super stylist behind some of the biggest names in music and fashion, dressing clients like Sabrina Carpenter, Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, and Camila Cabello, plus the queen of the Internet and Instagram-friendly coffee, Emma Chamberlain. But before he started collecting It Girls like Pokémon cards, he had a brief stint as a designer, as he exclusively tells NYLON: “I’ve been designing for as long as I can remember and have always dreamt of having my own namesake label. Before I was a stylist, I was a college student hand-making knitwear and creating capsule collections from scratch. It has always been a goal of mine to return to design.” In a full-circle, Hollywood-story moment, Ellner is returning to his roots with an eponymous label, Jared Ellner, with Chamberlain starring as his first muse, wearing nothing but his handbags and a pair of shoes.

Ellner’s been incredibly busy this year, but somehow he had time to ideate the romantic, fringed collection of bags, which he says were initially inspired by “a box of vintage ribbons found near my studio in downtown Los Angeles. I began dreaming of a purse that looked like it was wrapped in these ribbons, and from there, the collection unfolded. This collection pays homage to my love of all things romantic, delicate, and feminine.” The ready-to-wear is a modern mishmash of Marie Antoinette and Paris Hilton, with decadent satins rendered in checkerboard mini-skirts and strappy, crinkled corsets that will fare very well for the party-going set.

Chamberlain and Ellner’s relationship has blossomed from their earliest work (their first shoot was for Garage in 2020) to becoming one of the most formidable stylist/star duos in the industry, with Chamberlain regularly landing on best-dressed lists and continuing to wow even this jaded fashion writer. She was ecstatic to be a part of Ellner’s new venture, as she tells NYLON: “Jared has been my stylist for many years and is truly my fashion soulmate. The creative bond we share is so special. Getting to be a part of his first launch is beyond an honor, and the collection couldn’t be a better representation of him as a designer. The beautiful textiles and unique silhouettes show Jared’s magic. I am so excited to wear everything!”

This sexy campaign is both a natural next step for the creative duo and a step in a bold new direction, considering Ellner’s never launched a line before — and Chamberlain’s never worn so little. The first launch includes handbags, tops, and skirts ranging from $450 to $1,050, and it is available exclusively through jaredellner.com and Jared’s socials.