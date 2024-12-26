A Power Ranking Of Celebrities’ Favorite Handbags

The introduction of an “it bag” seems like a daily occurrence in a very overcrowded accessories market. Making it as a brand known for handbags takes a certain amount of promotion, both through runways and campaigns, but also with well-timed celebrity placements. The streets of New York, Los Angeles, and Paris are often better marketing tools than simple Instagram posts: Give Rihanna or Dua Lipa a handbag and expect the hype to follow.

Below, we’ve highlighted ten bags seen slung on the shoulders and tucked under the arms of our favorite style stars. Some bags are brand-new as of 2024, some have been around since 1961 in various iterations, but all are still making waves in our consciousness and tempting us to set up a Klarna payment plan. Keep reading to see where each bag stands in our ranking.

01 Alaïa Teckel Rihanna Backgrid Current position: 1 Last position: N/A The most on-trend of the bunch and the one also taking over the streets of New York. Rihanna’s white version made a debut in early December, but we’ve spotted the slim baguette shape on Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa in the last few months.

02 Aupen Nirvana Charli XCX Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Current position: 2 Last position: N/A A newbie to the scene that’s quickly ascended to it-bag status. The LMVH-backed brand’s Nirvana shape has already been seen on Charli xcx, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lady Gaga. You don’t need to be a record-breaking pop star to wear it, though: Its $340 price tag makes it more accessible than others on this list.

03 Saint Laurent Le 5 á 7 Hailey Bieber Backgrid Current position: 3 Last position: N/A A grab-and-go style beloved by Saint Laurent girls like Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosé. Le 5 á 7 comes in a mini and hobo style, and covetable colors and pattens like this pony-hair leopard print.

04 Balenciaga Rodeo Amelia Gray Backgrid Current position: 4 Last position: N/A While the City bag will forever be the ur-it bag, Balenciaga’s new silhouette has been adopted by Lindsay Lohan and Amelia Gray for its no-nonsense profile.

05 Bottega Veneta Andiamo Jacob Elordi Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images Current position: 5 Last position: N/A The it bag of 2023 that still had staying power in 2024. Jacob Elordi’s custom red suede version is sadly not available to us normal people, but cop a chocolate brown one as seen on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

06 Coach Brooklyn Bella Hadid Diggzy Current position: 6 Last position: N/A The return of capacious (but not ludicrously so, thankfully) bags was marked by the changing of the seasons. Just in time for fall, Bella rocked this suede Brooklyn tote and had us craving a textural oversized bag. Coach’s style was a fashion-editor favorite at Fashion Month.

07 The Row Margaux Backgrid Current position: 7 Last position: N/A The handbag that dominated TikTok discourse for the first half of 2024 (namely about its price tag). The clutch and oversized carry-all styles are both beyond sold out and favored by minimalist style stars like Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

08 Miu Miu Arcadie Gigi Hadid MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Current position: 8 Last position: N/A Miu Miu’s take on the east-west trend was unofficially and officially hawked by Hadid, who starred in the brand’s bag campaign and also wore it every chance she could in 2024. Chloë Sevigny and Emily Ratajkowski also declared it the go-to New York bag.

09 Loewe Squeeze Zendaya Backgrid Current position: 9 Last position: N/A An underrated style from fashion’s kookiest brand is a discreet shoulder bag with plush leather beloved by Zendaya, Greta Lee, and Ratajkowski that really is pillow-like.