Out of 30 finalists from around the world, one artist has just been announced as the winner of the 2024 LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft prize: Andrés Anza of Mexico, whose work titled I only know what I have seen was chosen for its “arresting and almost human presence,” according to a press release.

Courtesy of LOEWE

Constructed from thousands of individual ceramic protrusions that make up five puzzle pieces fitted together, the anthropomorphic (and undeniably phallic) sculpture was selected by a jury including LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson, Magdalene Odundo, Minsuk Cho, Olivier Gabet, and Abraham Thomas. The panel also awarded honorable mentions to Miki Asai of Japan for her work Still life, emmanuel boos of France for Coffee Table “Comme un lego,” and Heechan Kim of Korea for #16.

All 30 of the shortlisted works will be shown at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris from May 15 until June 9. The exhibition will also be available to view online.