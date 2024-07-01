Kendall Jenner Hosts A Parisian Rooftop Soirée & More Party Photos You Missed

Summer has kicked off, and the A-list world tour is off to the races. (No, not yours, Justin Timberlake.) Celebs are traveling around the globe and hitting parties, with stops in Paris for couture and men’s fashion weeks, London for Glastonbury (and Troye Sivan’s concert), and, of course, New York for Pride. It’s also peak season in the Hamptons, with a party everywhere you turn from now until Labor Day. We gathered the best party photos from the last few weeks for your viewing pleasure. Keep scrolling for a little hit of FOMO to start July off right.

Kendall Jenner & Fwrd’s Couture Week Soirée

June saw stars descending on Paris, with a slew of events across men’s and couture fashion week, including Vogue World and, yes, a celebratory cocktail on June 24 hosted by e-tailer Fwrd and its creative director, Kendall Jenner. Guests flocked to Girafe, a restaurant ideally situated a stone’s throw away from the Eiffel Tower, to join Jenner and friends like Amina Muaddi, Bad Bunny, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and Stella Maxwell for an evening of cocktails, rooftop views, and generally excellent vibes as they kicked off Couture week in style.

Rizz’s Rooftop Summer Kickoff

Rizz is the newest dating app to hit the interwebs, and it’s not your average swipe-and-match situation. The gist: Create a profile, browse users, and start chatting... but the twist is all chats are public, so your game (or lack thereof) is on display for the entire app’s viewing pleasure. It’s a bold choice that’s definitely not for the shy girls. To celebrate the launch, Rizz gathered New York cool kids like Aoki Lee Simmons and Teddy Quinlivan on the rooftop of Nine Orchard (natch) for an evening of food, Casa Del Sol cocktails, and IRL banter before they take it to Rizz.

Serpentine’s Legendary Summer Bash

The Serpentine Summer Party is a who’s who of London’s art, fashion, and culture scene, with the city’s best and brightest gathering in the Kensington Gardens to celebrate Serpentine Gallery’s summer program. Peggy Gou and Venus Williams were co-hosts of this year’s party on June 24, with the likes of Alexa Chung, Maya Jama, and Soo Joo Park gathering to enjoy summery cocktails and schmooze with Edward Enninful and more among inventive art installations. Best dressed of the night goes to Natasha Poonawalla, who wore a Marni runway dress, funky yellow Loewe sunnies, and a JW Anderson frog clutch.

Glenlivet’s Garden Birthday Party

On June 25, The Glenlivet took over Elizabeth Street Garden to celebrate 200 years of its single malt whisky, and the brand knew just who to call to honor this milestone. It teamed up with artist and Instagram-friendly foodie Laila Gohar of Gohar World to create a bespoke 200-inch-long cake decorated with fruit, inspired by the flavors of its bodacious Fusion Cask spirit. Friends of the brand gathered in the iconic Nolita garden to enjoy craft cocktails and a bite of that almost 17-foot cake. It was a dual celebration, as Elizabeth Street Garden also recently just passed its 200th birthday as conservators fight for it to stay untouched in the rapidly changing neighborhood.

Flamingo Estate & MyTheresa’s Fast And Furious Celebration

Flamingo Estate is the newest it brand in the lifestyle space, making headlines with its celebrity-backed tomato-scented candles and honey. This summer, it’s teamed up with retailer MyTheresa for an in-store collaboration at the East Hampton storefront, housed in a former auto body shop. This inspired “Railroad Racetrack,” the collaborative installation bringing the best of clothing and accessories from MyTheresa to the Hamptons in racing style. The likes of Candace Bushnell, Jennifer Fisher, and Rebecca Minkoff joined in the opening festivities on June 27, enjoying ice cream cones and music from Nikki Kynard.