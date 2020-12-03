Another designer is on the outs at a major fashion house. As of Thursday, Dec. 3, Natacha Ramsay-Levi is stepping down as creative director at Chloé, a position she took nearly four years ago in 2017.

"Over the last four years, I have had the great privilege, with the support of Chloé’s teams, to express my own creativity. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together with kindness, consistency andauthenticity," said Ramsay-Levi in an official statement shared on her personal Instagram account. "I want to thank Chloé for this opportunity. I am equally thankful for their support in my decision to leave my position."

It's unclear who will be taking over the top role for Chloé or what Ramsay-Levi will do next. The designer cited the ongoing stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic as the impetus for her exit from the French luxury house.

"Over the last months of health, social, and economic turmoil, I have thought about the changes I want to see in our industry and how to better align them with my own creative, intellectual and emotional values," she added. "It is this reflection that makes me consider my future differently and desire to pursue new opportunities."

According to a press release, Chloé said it will be announcing Ramsay-Levi's successor "in due course."