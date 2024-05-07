The Best 2024 Met Gala After-Party Looks

The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night and with that designation comes a lot of pressure to serve looks that are avant-garde, inventive, and more often than not, cumbersome or movement restricting.
So once all the celebrities have made it to the formal gala, it only makes sense to change up their outfits to give themselves the opportunity to dance (and eat and sit) freely. Kim’s organ-crushing corset and metal skirt, Tyla’s body-molded sand dress, and Gigi Hadid’s extremely tapered trumpet skirt are just a few of the looks that stunned on the Met steps, but couldn’t possibly be expected to fare well at an after hours event. Luckily, the stars always come to the Met prepared with after-party ensembles just as fabulous as their first red carpet looks.
Ahead, see the best and most dramatic outfit changes from the 2024 Met Gala after-parties.