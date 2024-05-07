The Best 2024 Met Gala After-Party Looks

The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night and with that designation comes a lot of pressure to serve looks that are avant-garde, inventive, and more often than not, cumbersome or movement restricting.

So once all the celebrities have made it to the formal gala, it only makes sense to change up their outfits to give themselves the opportunity to dance (and eat and sit) freely. Kim’s organ-crushing corset and metal skirt, Tyla’s body-molded sand dress, and Gigi Hadid’s extremely tapered trumpet skirt are just a few of the looks that stunned on the Met steps, but couldn’t possibly be expected to fare well at an after hours event. Luckily, the stars always come to the Met prepared with after-party ensembles just as fabulous as their first red carpet looks.

Ahead, see the best and most dramatic outfit changes from the 2024 Met Gala after-parties.

Cardi B in Custom Revolve Atelier Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Dua Lipa BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy by Alexander McQueen Spring 1997 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in custom Vivienne Westwood Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Storm Reid Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya Shutterstock

Charli XCX WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Elle Fanning The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

FKA Twigs Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Camila Cabello Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Beka Gvishiani and Doja Cat in Vetements Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

SZA and Lizzo Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Anok Yai Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam Imaan Hammam Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Taylor Russell The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Coco Rocha Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Iris Law WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images