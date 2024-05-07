FKA Twigs at the Boom at The Standard Met Gala After Party held at The Boom Boom Room, The Standard ...
The Best 2024 Met Gala After-Party Looks

All the better for dancing into the wee hours.

The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night and with that designation comes a lot of pressure to serve looks that are avant-garde, inventive, and more often than not, cumbersome or movement restricting.

So once all the celebrities have made it to the formal gala, it only makes sense to change up their outfits to give themselves the opportunity to dance (and eat and sit) freely. Kim’s organ-crushing corset and metal skirt, Tyla’s body-molded sand dress, and Gigi Hadid’s extremely tapered trumpet skirt are just a few of the looks that stunned on the Met steps, but couldn’t possibly be expected to fare well at an after hours event. Luckily, the stars always come to the Met prepared with after-party ensembles just as fabulous as their first red carpet looks.

Ahead, see the best and most dramatic outfit changes from the 2024 Met Gala after-parties.

Cardi B in Custom Revolve Atelier

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy by Alexander McQueen Spring 1997

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in custom Vivienne Westwood

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Storm Reid

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Zendaya

Shutterstock

Charli XCX

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

FKA Twigs

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Beka Gvishiani and Doja Cat in Vetements

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

SZA and Lizzo

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Anok Yai

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam

Imaan HammamDaniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Coco Rocha

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Iris Law

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images