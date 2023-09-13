The MTV Video Music Awards have the unenviable task of breaking up New York Fashion Week with yet another event packed with celebrity appearances, headling-making stunts, and wild fashion all fighting for attention. Held at the Prudential Center on September 12 and hosted by none other than Nicki Minaj, the 2023 VMAs did not disappoint, boasting a pink carpet filled with all the biggest names in music and their over-the-top outfits and glamorous beauty looks.

Celebrating the best music of the past year, celebrities from Taylor Swift to Doja Cat showed up in their award show best. With looks straight off of the Spring 2024 runways and showing off what are certain to be next season’s biggest beauty looks (hello, spider lashes and shaggy bangs), there was something for every trend-forward person to enjoy — and likely emulate — from the night’s festivities.

Read on for our favorite celebrity beauty moments from the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dixie D'Amelio Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pinkpantheress Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Doja Cat Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Karol G John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

Anitta Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Renee Rap Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saweetie Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shakira Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images