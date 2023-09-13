Amidst the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week, the MTV Video Music Awards arrived at the tail end of the five-day event on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Hosted by Nicki Minaj, the show honored the best of music over the past year. Surprisingly, this year’s ceremony did not disappoint in the slightest when it came to its highly anticipated performances — the buzziest being Shakira’s 10-minute-long compilation, Nicki Minaj’s preview of her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album, and Olivia Rodrigo’s mashup from her newly released (and excellent) sophomore album, GUTS (music isn’t dead after all, folks!) Aside from that (and an unexpected nostalgic reunion with *NSYNC), the red carpet and on-stage glam ranked as one of the most talked about parts of the show as celebrities put their best ‘fits forward.

This year, we saw that the stars didn’t hesitate to pull out custom-made pieces for the award show. Olivia Rodrigo, for example, took to the stage just a week after releasing GUTS wearing a custom cherry red two-piece from Sandy Liang, with a troupe of dancers in matching pink sets. Other celebrities opted for pieces straight off of the NYFW catwalk, including Saweetie in Area and Kim Shui, Lil Nas X in Palomo Spain, and City Girls’ JT in Mirror Palais.

See our roundup of the 13 best red carpet moments from the 2023 MTV VMAs, below.

Olivia Rodrigo Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown embellished with 150,000 Swarovski crystals paired with silver GUTS rings and Roger Vivier heels.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a custom red two-piece by Sandy Liang, similar to the designer’s Spring 2023 look, with slouchy white leg warmers and black Converse sneakers.

Shakira Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Wearing a shimmery Versace ensemble with Jimmy Choo heels.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Wearing a gold bedazzled and fringed set while performing on stage as this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a baby blue silk cutout dress after winning the Best Collaboration award for “TQG.”

Saweetie Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a pink Area dress straight off the brand’s Spring 2024 runway.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While on stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs, the singer wore a corset mini dress from Kim Shui’s Spring 2024 collection.

Lil Nas X Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Palomo Spain Spring 2024 on the MTV VMAs red carpet.

City Girls’ JT Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Wearing a strapless corset dress from Mirror Palais’ Spring 2024 collection and Marc Jacobs’ Kiki boots.

Anitta Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Schiaparelli Fall 2023 couture with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a cutout fringe look after receiving the Best Latin award for “Funk Rave.”

Tomorrow X Together Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yeonjun, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Soobin of Tomorrow X Together coordinated in matching suits at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images After winning best PUSH Performance of the year, the boy group was seen after the show in black-and-white and metallics paired with matching ripped pants.

Stray Kids Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and Bang Chan of Stray Kids wore black-and-white while heading inside of the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images After winning Best K-pop Video for their song “S-Class,” the group posed after their stage coordinated in brown and black outfits.

Megan Thee Stallion Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Brandon Blackwood with Stuart Weitzman heels and Jacob And Co. jewelry.

Cardi B Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace with Jimmy Choo heels.

Doja Cat Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white spiderweb dress to the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Wearing a Barbie bride-inspired look from Dolce & Gabbana.

PinkPantheress Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a fitted chocolate brown mermaid dress to the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Demi Lovato Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing head-to-toe black at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Selena Gomez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a red Oscar de la Renta gown with Jimmy Choo heels.

Taylor Swift Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black Versace dress with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Joseph Saidian and Sons, Anita Ko, İTÄ, and Maria Tash.

Sabrina Carpenter Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Wearing a white mesh gown with a glittering bustier underneath at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Chloe Bailey Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Roberto Cavalli Fall 2023 with Jimmy Choo heels.