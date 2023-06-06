Nicki Minaj's Next Album Finally Has A Release Date

Barbz, it’s time to dust off the pink wigs: Nicki Minaj is making her return to music.

It’s been over five years since the queen of rap and Barbie herself released her last album, Queen. Since then she’s gotten married, become a mother, launched her own label, and been embroiled in countless controversies, all the while teasing her fans about the eventual, nebulous arrival of her next studio album during chaotic Queen Radio broadcasts and Instagram live streams. Now, Barbz can rest easy; the album finally has a concrete release date of Oct. 20, 2023, a proper fall baby, she announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Of course when we say Minaj is making her return to music, it’s not like she actually really left. Though it has been years since her last proper album, the rapper’s still been exceptionally busy, dropping hit loosies, like “Super Freaky Girl” and the most recent “Red Ruby Da Sleaze,” while also making sure to keep her name in the headlines by hopping on a prolific amount of remixes and guest features; it feels not a single week goes by without a new feature from Minaj, with her latest ones being songs for Kim Petras, Ice Spice, and the newly viral Sexyy Red, for her campy and raunchy hit “Pound Town.”

As for the new album — there’s still very little we know about it: its title, how many tracks it’ll be, and who will be featured on it, though it’s highly likely it’ll arrive jam-packed with guest stars. As we lead up to the release, read on for everything we know about the project:

What is the album’s release date?

Nicki Minaj confirmed that the album will drop Oct. 20, 2023.

What is the album called?

The official title for the album hasn’t been announced but Minaj herself hinted in a previous Queen Radio broadcast that the record may have her iconic “pink” in the name. Stay tuned.

What is the album’s tracklist?

The album’s official tracklist isn’t out yet but 2022’s “Super Freaky Girl” and 2023’s “Red Ruby Da Sleaze” are rumored to be the first two official singles off the album.

Who is featured on the album?

Minaj has kept mum on who she’s been hitting up the studio with, but it’s safe to say that a Lil Wayne feature is probably likely considering he’s been on every single one of her albums thus far. As for others? Well, it’s a toss up. But we’re predicting that Drake could be involved, along with Ariana Grande and Lil Baby, and maybe newer rappers like Kali, Ice Spice, and BIA.