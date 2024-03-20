Megan Thee Stallion Is Bringing Hot Girl Summer On Tour

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing back Hot Girl Summer — literally. The rapper has announced a massive, 31-date world tour called (you guessed it) Hot Girl Summer Tour — a title that will likely be very accurate considering the first show kicks off in May and ends mid-July, just as temperatures (and booty short hemlines) will be rising.

Incredibly, this will be Megan’s first-ever headlining tour which will hopefully arrive with her highly-anticipated new album, for which she’s been sending fans and tabloids into a frenzy. The Houstonian has previously only opened for Dua Lipa, Meek Mill, and Future. But perhaps as a testament to her own exponential growth, she’ll be filling up arenas throughout the U.S., including a hometown stop at the Houston Toyota Center on June 14, before hopping across the pond for a smattering of shows in the U.K., France, Denmark, Ireland, and more. As for her own opener, she’s tapped Memphis star GloRilla, who’ll be playing all the U.S. dates.

Read on for everything we know so far about the Hot Girl Summer tour, including Megan’s full schedule, and how to score general admission and VIP (which she’s calling the Chicas Divertidas section) tickets.

Where is Megan Thee Stallion playing?

See Megan’s full tour schedule below:

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla

How can I buy tickets to the tour?

A presale for Citi cardmembers kicks off Wednesday, March 20 at 1p.m. local time until Thursday, March 21, 10 p.m. local time. A Hotties artist presale will follow on Thursday, March 21, which you can sign up for now. If you miss that, you can catch the general onsale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Chicas Divertidas VIP package will include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar and cocktail services throughout the night, access to a pre-show VIP Lounge, as well as early entry, exclusive VIP merch, and more.