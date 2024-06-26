Nailed It
6 Nail MVPs To Step Up Your At-Home Mani Game
Including the $11 press-ons that stay on for weeks.
Though we love nothing more than a luxurious nail-salon sesh, we also know that going to the salon consistently isn’t always an option (at least according to our wallets and busy schedules). Next time, save both your coins and time by giving yourself a manicure from the comfort of your couch, where you can control the music or catch up on your favorite podcast. Snacks could even be involved (though we recommend avoiding Cheetos).
With the right tools and a little effort, you don’t need to be a nail tech to achieve a salon-level mani or even nail art, if that’s your thing. Ahead, NYLON editors and guest judges share the at-home mani products for keeping cuticles clean, hands soft, nails healthy, and polish glossy. From a quick-drying top coat and spa-like hand mask to press-on nails for every occasion, all of these products will help transform your home into a mini spa in seconds.
So grab your favorite nail polish — might we suggest a jelly pink, butter yellow, or radioactive green — and scroll through these 2024 NYLON Beauty Hit List winners. Your next mani awaits.
The Luxe Cuticle Clipper
Instead of picking at our hangnails and causing Black Swan-esque damage, we prefer reaching for this ultra-sharp cuticle clipper. The easy-to-use tool is just like the nipper your favorite nail tech wields, if not better (and gilded). “It has a higher-end price point, but when you try it out, you’ll understand why,” says beauty expert and guest judge Sarah Feingold.
The Luxe Hand Mask
This mask slips on like a pair of luxurious gloves to soak every nook and cranny of your hands in creamy shea-butter-infused goodness. After 20 minutes, your hands will be softer than ever. “I’m always working, typing, and creating with my hands,” Feingold says. “These hand masks are a treat for them. They give spa energy.”
The Trusty Topcoat
The Everyday Press-Ons
Give your nails a break from gels with OPI’s sleek press-ons. Simply glue them on to give your tips a chipproof finish that lasts up to 14 days. NYLON Senior Social Media Strategist Kelly Reed swears by these amped-up neutrals, which come in an oval shape and make even stubbiest fingers look long and elegant. Plus, according to Reed, they last for well over a week.
The Extravagant Press-Ons
Nicki Minaj teamed up with her go-to nail artist Yvett G to bring you the celebrity nail art experience for a fraction of the price. Each style is more extravagant than the next, with gems, chains, charms, and extra-long lengths. They even come with adhesive tabs for short-term, damage-free wear. Our fave? The Crushing It set in Almond, which give a grown-up version of glitter polish in baby pink.
The On-The-Go Polish
Painting your nails at home is all fun and games until you have to let them dry. Sally Hansen’s InstaDri polish comes in an array of fun, vibrant shades and only needs 60 seconds for a smudgeproof finish — and yes, we counted. That means you’ll be able to get back to living your life ASAP.