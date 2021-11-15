Harry Styles is the latest star to enter the celebrity to beauty entrepreneur pipeline and we couldn’t be happier about it. The beauty icon in his own right, is launching his new beauty brand, Pleasing, today with the first product drops now available for pre-order. Long praised for wearing skirts, dresses (most recently appearing on as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween), and nail art, it’s little surprise that Pleasing features envy-inducing nail polish shades—but the brand is also entering the skincare game.

In an interview with Dazed about the brand launch, the former One Direction star said that Pleasing is “starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for”. Harry says during the past year the idea for the brand became broader than just launching nail polish alone.

“I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this.’ It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me,” he said in the interview. “I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

From the pearly spherical tops of the nail polish bottles to the chic black and white brand imagery, the launch of pleasing has definitely brought joy into our day and left us—dare we say it—pleased. Here’s everything we know so far about Harry’s newest venture.

The Earliest Signs

Rumors that Harry was launching a beauty brand have been circulating since summer this year—when the Harry Styles update account @TheHarryNews noticed a trademark filing from Styles’ company Pleased As Holdings. The intended nature of the business was listed as being “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics.”

After building intrigue, Harry fans noticed that his My Policeman movie (where Harry will play a bisexual cop) costar, Emma Corrin was wearing black and white nail polish in a photoshoot for W Magazine. The nail polish was listed as a brand named “Pleasing”. The final clue then came on Sunday when people found the brand’s Instagram account. The first posts were posted yesterday, a series of black-and-white images captioned “find your pleasure”, when read in sequence.

Pleasing Brand Philosophy

Pleasing is a “life brand” with a mission to bring joyful experiences and products to customers. A press release from Pleasing states the brand will cover nail polish, skincare, and “anything else we find Pleasing”, leaving the opportunity for future products wide open. Pleasing is establishing itself as a beauty brand that will “blur the boundaries” and “dispel the myth of a binary existence” by taking inspiration from nature.

“I wanted to find a way to explore more ideas and have more opportunities to collaborate with people who were inspiring me; that’s how Pleasing was born,” Harry said in the statement. “Starting the brand with beauty felt exciting because creating great products is a unique way to make people feel good.”

Courtesy Pleasing

The Product Range

Pleasing’s first product drop is called “Perfect Pearl”. Launching with three product offerings: The Pleasing Pen, The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, and assorted nail polishes, the pearl theme is carried through the product packaging to the actual ingredients.

The Pleasing Pen ($30) is a dual-ended potent eye and lip serum delivered through cooling steel rollers. The pen features a fresh eye gel (with lingonberry, okra, and hyaluronic salt that hydrates and rejuvenates tired eyes) and the demi-matte lip treatment soothes and replenishes with marshmallow extract and olive-oil derived squalane.

The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum ($35) is an illuminating priming base for makeup with encapsulated floating white spheres that hold active ingredients and mimic pearls. Harry says it was inspired by “Japanese skin divers” who collected pearls for Morimoto with no gear. “Their skin looks so fresh, shining in the sun, and I wanted a product that would give that feeling,” he said in the statement from Pleasing.

Pleasing’s range of nail polish formulas are 12-free and vegan, sold individually for $20 in the Perfect Pearl white shade and Pearly Tops subtly iridescent translucent shade. The Perfect Polish Set ($65), includes four shades, Perfect Pearl and Pearly Tops along with Inky Pearl (a glossy black with a deep blue shift) and Granny’s Pink Pearls (a bubblegum pink with a pearly finish).

The Launch Date

The first drop is currently available for pre-order. If the first launch sells out, Pleasing will allow fans to sign up for an early access code to gain access to products at 8 am PST on the 29th of November, ahead of the general sale at 10am PST that day. All pre-orders will ship the week of November 29th.