“Night Luxe” Is The Next Party Girl Aesthetic, Here’s How To Shop The Look

While the “clean girl” aesthetic — known for its effortlessly minimal approach — has ruled TikTok for some time, but this summer, we’re channeling “night luxe” instead, the full-on party-girl trend that’s taking over our social media feeds and wardrobes. Gone are the days of nearly-perfect slicked-back buns, green juices, and biker shorts paired with oversized buttons downs, we’re bringing back all things glitz and glam, like crystal gowns and bedazzled heels.

For the unfamiliar, “night luxe” is the latest TikTok aesthetic trend “marked by an expensive taste in clothes and an even more expensive taste in drinks, consisting of all-black-everything, dimly lit bars, dirty martinis, yellow cabs, stilettos, and oversized blazers,” according to Bustle. Currently, #nightluxe on TikTok has gained more than 36.4M views, intersecting other on-trend descriptors like “that girl” and “villain era.”

Some of our favorite celebs are already channeling “night luxe”’s luxurious aesthetic in their latest going-out looks. Back in May, Olivia Rodrigo was seen out to dinner in New York City wearing a see-through chainmail mini dress paired with a black bralette, high-waisted boy shorts, and platform heels. Kristen Stewart’s recent red carpet outfit involved head-to-toe sequins, while Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid wore feathers, form-fitting silhouettes, cutouts, and more.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

As the next few months are filled with long dinners and late nights out, channel your inner “It” Girl by shopping our top “night luxe”-inspired picks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.