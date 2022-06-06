India Roby
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Olivia Rodrigo is seen outside Carbone on May 01, 2022 in New York City...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

“Night Luxe” Is The Next Party Girl Aesthetic, Here’s How To Shop The Look

We’re dripping in sequins and crystals this summer, thank you very much.

While the “clean girl” aesthetic — known for its effortlessly minimal approach — has ruled TikTok for some time, but this summer, we’re channeling “night luxe” instead, the full-on party-girl trend that’s taking over our social media feeds and wardrobes. Gone are the days of nearly-perfect slicked-back buns, green juices, and biker shorts paired with oversized buttons downs, we’re bringing back all things glitz and glam, like crystal gowns and bedazzled heels.

For the unfamiliar, “night luxe” is the latest TikTok aesthetic trend “marked by an expensive taste in clothes and an even more expensive taste in drinks, consisting of all-black-everything, dimly lit bars, dirty martinis, yellow cabs, stilettos, and oversized blazers,” according to Bustle. Currently, #nightluxe on TikTok has gained more than 36.4M views, intersecting other on-trend descriptors like “that girl” and “villain era.”

Some of our favorite celebs are already channeling “night luxe”’s luxurious aesthetic in their latest going-out looks. Back in May, Olivia Rodrigo was seen out to dinner in New York City wearing a see-through chainmail mini dress paired with a black bralette, high-waisted boy shorts, and platform heels. Kristen Stewart’s recent red carpet outfit involved head-to-toe sequins, while Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid wore feathers, form-fitting silhouettes, cutouts, and more.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

As the next few months are filled with long dinners and late nights out, channel your inner “It” Girl by shopping our top “night luxe”-inspired picks, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Elena Dress
I.AM.GIA

There’s nothing that screams “night luxe” more than a classic LBD. I.AM.GIA’s fitted black mini dress features a custom “GIA” burnout velvet panels with lace paneling and a sexy cutout in the front.

Mi Amor
M.Marie

M.Marie’s fiery Mi Amor heels are destined to be your next “going-out” heels, studded with red crystals and adorned with a heart at the top.

MAYA FEATHER TOP, EGGSHELL
Saint Art

Feathers are always a good choice when it comes to a night out, and Saint Art’s Maya top comes cropped and decorated with cream-colored feathers.

GOOD ICON METALLIC
Good American

Good American’s ‘90s-inspired metallic bottoms are bound to be both your new everyday jeans and your go-to party pants. The Good Icon jeans come in three vibrant metallic colors and have a high-rise that pairs well with just about any shoe.

Rhinestone Shoulder Bag
Shoedazzle

ICYMI: all-over crystal bags are in, and we’re eyeing quite a few, including ShoeDazzle’s rhinestone shoulder bag. It may be mini, but it’s mighty and has just enough room for your “going-out” necessities.

Safety Mini Skirt in Aura
With Jéan

In case you didn’t get the memo, we’re rocking itty, bitty mini skirts all year long. Our top pick for the season is none other than With Jéan’s Safety Mini Skirt, which comes low rise and features front slits with safety pin detailing on the sides.

Chainmail Cowl Neck Relaxed Mini Dress
Nasty Gal

Channel your inner Olivia Rodrigo by copping your own chainmail dress. Nasty Gal’s golden mini dress also has a cowl neckline and leg-baring splits at the sides.

BETSEY CAB CO SHOULDER BAG BLACK MULTI
Betsey Johnson

Maybe sequins and rhinestones aren’t your thing, so we present to you the official statement purse of the summer. Betsey Johnson’s Y2K-inspired checkered printed shoulder bag has been seen on “It” girls Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, and Madison Beer.

CRYSTAL MESH TIE
KARA

Kara’s Crystal Mesh Tie is our must-have alternative to chunky necklaces for all of your upcoming dress-code-required festivities.

Andre Dress
The Bar

An all-over feather dress is a wardrobe staple for just about every party girl, and The Bar’s baby pink mini dress comes with an asymmetric neckline and hem, and plush feathers.

"Midnight Sky" Crystallized Black Fishnets
d.bleu.dazzled

Add a bit of sparkle to your look with d.bleu.dazzled’s signature rhinestone fishnet tights for a subtle eye-catching fashion moment.

PLUS SEQUIN PLUNGE KNOT FRONT MINI DRESS
boohoo

Embrace your curves with boohoo’s shimmery bodycon dress, suited for any occasion, future night-outs, and more! The sequin mini dress comes with a plunging neckline with a knotted detail at the front and wide sleeves.

FLASHING LIGHTS EARRINGS
Emma Pills

Emma Pills is your source for all of your party accessory needs, including these dangling crystal earrings.

disc sequin halter mini dress in lime
ASOS

There’s nothing we love more than the hitting up the disco, so why not embody the party with this sequin mini dress from ASOS, coming with a halter neckline and in a striking lime green hue.

Who's That Girl Earrings
Frasier Sterling

Frasier Sterling’s “Who’s That Girl” Earrings will make a dreamy addition to just about any of your upcoming “going-out” looks.

CHARLIZE in BLUE SATIN
Steve Madden

The Steve Madden Charlize heels are undoubtedly the trendiest shoes of the year. Coming in a slew of jaw-dropping colorways, the chunky platform heels make for the most glamourous fashion statement.

COVERED IN DIAMONDS RELAXED JEANS
Akira

Jazz up your jeans collection with Akira’s Covered In Diamonds Relaxed Jeans, featuring super flowy wide-legged pant legs and slits adorned with rhinestone chains.

Bow-Tie Mini Dress
Nuuly Rent

Who said you had to buy your next “going-out” look? Nuuly Rent offers a wide range of styles you can wear without the commitment and our top select is this bow-tie mini dress from Hungarian designer Eva Franco.

Krolewna Strappy high heel sandal
Aldo Shoes

Aldo has your all of your shoe needs covered and these dazzling rhinestone sandals are the epitome of “night luxe”!

Black Beaded Sequin Purse
Thrilling

There’s always room in our closets for more mini purses. Thrilling’s vintage beaded clutch comes completely covered with black sequins, teardrop beads, and a gold chain strap.

FLORAL LACE LONG SLEEVE SCOOP UNITARD
Los Angeles Apparel

If you’re not feeling mini dresses this season, perhaps you may be interested in the catsuit trend, with Los Angeles Apparel’s lace unitard at the top of our wishlist. Try layering the up-and-coming silhouette with your favorite pants or maybe, alone with matching underwear or a bodysuit underneath.

Sugar Oversized Square Sunglasses
Free People

Wearing sunglasses during a night out is an unspoken cool girl rule and our next outing includes Free People’s sparkly frames, designed with gradient tinted lenses and an oversized look.

TIED SATIN EFFECT BLAZER
Zara

While we love an oversized moment (I mean, who doesn’t?), you might be in search of a new way to rock the timeless blazer trend. Zara offers a range of coveted pieces and so far, we’ve got our eyes on this green satin blazer which comes tied at the front.