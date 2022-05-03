India Roby

Fashion

All of The 2022 Met Gala After-Party Outfits

The night was just getting started.

While we got quite some interesting and over-the-top looks on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, it seems that the evening of the first Monday in May was only just getting started. Following the celebrity-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, our favorite stars were quick to make their way to some of the night’s biggest after-parties, hosted by the likes of Instagram, designer LaQuan Smith, Tom Ford with Cartier, Cardi B at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room, Naomi Campbell, and more.

There, the “Gilded Glamour” theme still followed well into the wee hours but some of our favorite celebrities decided to break away from the “white-tie” dress code and opt for some of the season’s coveted “going-out” outfits instead. We spotted Olivia Rodrigo switch into a hot pink houndstooth mini dress and Hailey Bieber dress up in a bra top and mico-mini shorts. Kendall Jenner swapped her Prada ballgown for a sheer Miu Miu set and Billie Eilish dressed down into an all-black suited look. Plus, there were plenty more itty-bitty silhouettes, corsets, and lace, on top of feathers, leather, and glittery gowns, just to mention a few examples.

Ahead, look back at all of our favorite 2022 Met Gala after-party outfits, and be sure to check back for more.

Olivia Rodrigo

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Wearing Versace to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Kendall Jenner

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Courtesy of Valentino/Getty Images

Wearing an all-white outfit and a green Valentino gown to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Backgrid

Rosalía

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy haute couture to the 2022 Met Gala after-party.

Evan Mock

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy to the 2022 Met Gala after-party.

Cardi B

Backgrid

Kacey Musgraves

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Backgrid

Wearing a custom lace gown from Dilara Findikoglu and an Ohiri mini bag to the 2022 Met Gala after-party.

Addison Rae

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz and Hoyeon Jung

Backgrid

Wearing Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish

BFA

Simone Ashley

Wearing Moschino to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Dove Cameron

BFA

Madelaine Petsch

Teyana Taylor

BFA

Kiki Layne

BFA

Megan Thee Stallion

Backgrid

Janelle Monae

BFA

Maisie Williams

BFA

Chloe Bailey

BFA

Normani

BFA

Tessa Thompson

BFA

Maggie Rogers and Camila Mendes

BFA

Lala Anthony

BFA

Nicola Coughlan

BFA

Camila Cabello

BFA

Emily Ratajkowski

BFA

Blake Lively

Backgrid

Wearing Atelier Versace from its Spring 2003 collection to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Ziwe

BFA

Laura Harrier

BFA

Wearing Khaite to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Erykah Badu

BFA

Tommy Dorfman

Courtesy of BFA

Wearing a shimmery black gown with custom green boots from Simon Miller to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Gemma Chan

BFA

Aquaria

Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Saucy Santana

Courtesy of BFA

Anderson .Paak

Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

SZA

Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Johnny Suh

Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Sabrina Carpenter

Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Chloe Kim

Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Deon Hinton and Parker Kit Hill

Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Lily James

Backgrid

Alanna Arrington

Courtesy of BFA

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers

Courtesy of Valentino/IPA

Wearing Valentino (Mescal) to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti

Courtesy of BFA

Jared Leto

Sharief Ziyadat

