While we got quite some interesting and over-the-top looks on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, it seems that the evening of the first Monday in May was only just getting started. Following the celebrity-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, our favorite stars were quick to make their way to some of the night’s biggest after-parties, hosted by the likes of Instagram, designer LaQuan Smith, Tom Ford with Cartier, Cardi B at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room, Naomi Campbell, and more.
There, the “Gilded Glamour” theme still followed well into the wee hours but some of our favorite celebrities decided to break away from the “white-tie” dress code and opt for some of the season’s coveted “going-out” outfits instead. We spotted Olivia Rodrigo switch into a hot pink houndstooth mini dress and Hailey Bieber dress up in a bra top and mico-mini shorts. Kendall Jenner swapped her Prada ballgown for a sheer Miu Miu set and Billie Eilish dressed down into an all-black suited look. Plus, there were plenty more itty-bitty silhouettes, corsets, and lace, on top of feathers, leather, and glittery gowns, just to mention a few examples.
Ahead, look back at all of our favorite 2022 Met Gala after-party outfits, and be sure to check back for more.