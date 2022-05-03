While we got quite some interesting and over-the-top looks on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, it seems that the evening of the first Monday in May was only just getting started. Following the celebrity-studded event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, our favorite stars were quick to make their way to some of the night’s biggest after-parties, hosted by the likes of Instagram, designer LaQuan Smith, Tom Ford with Cartier, Cardi B at The Standard’s Boom Boom Room, Naomi Campbell, and more.

There, the “Gilded Glamour” theme still followed well into the wee hours but some of our favorite celebrities decided to break away from the “white-tie” dress code and opt for some of the season’s coveted “going-out” outfits instead. We spotted Olivia Rodrigo switch into a hot pink houndstooth mini dress and Hailey Bieber dress up in a bra top and mico-mini shorts. Kendall Jenner swapped her Prada ballgown for a sheer Miu Miu set and Billie Eilish dressed down into an all-black suited look. Plus, there were plenty more itty-bitty silhouettes, corsets, and lace, on top of feathers, leather, and glittery gowns, just to mention a few examples.

Ahead, look back at all of our favorite 2022 Met Gala after-party outfits, and be sure to check back for more.

Olivia Rodrigo Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing Versace to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Kendall Jenner Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Hailey Bieber Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Courtesy of Valentino/Getty Images Wearing an all-white outfit and a green Valentino gown to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Backgrid

Rosalía Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy haute couture to the 2022 Met Gala after-party.

Evan Mock Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy to the 2022 Met Gala after-party.

Cardi B Backgrid

Kacey Musgraves Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid Backgrid Wearing a custom lace gown from Dilara Findikoglu and an Ohiri mini bag to the 2022 Met Gala after-party.

Addison Rae Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz and Hoyeon Jung Backgrid Wearing Louis Vuitton to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish BFA

Simone Ashley Wearing Moschino to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Dove Cameron BFA

Madelaine Petsch

Teyana Taylor BFA

Kiki Layne BFA

Megan Thee Stallion Backgrid

Janelle Monae BFA

Maisie Williams BFA

Chloe Bailey BFA

Normani BFA

Tessa Thompson BFA

Maggie Rogers and Camila Mendes BFA

Lala Anthony BFA

Nicola Coughlan BFA

Camila Cabello BFA

Emily Ratajkowski BFA

Blake Lively Backgrid Wearing Atelier Versace from its Spring 2003 collection to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Ziwe BFA

Laura Harrier BFA Wearing Khaite to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Erykah Badu BFA

Tommy Dorfman Courtesy of BFA Wearing a shimmery black gown with custom green boots from Simon Miller to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Gemma Chan BFA

Aquaria Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Saucy Santana Courtesy of BFA

Anderson .Paak Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

SZA Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Johnny Suh Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Sabrina Carpenter Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Chloe Kim Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Deon Hinton and Parker Kit Hill Courtesy of BFA/Madison McGaw

Lily James Backgrid

Alanna Arrington Courtesy of BFA

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Courtesy of Valentino/IPA Wearing Valentino (Mescal) to the 2022 Met Gala after party.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti Courtesy of BFA

Jared Leto Sharief Ziyadat

See the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Met Gala.