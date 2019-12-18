19 Nostalgic Gift Ideas For The Ultimate Y2K Fashion Fan

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: All things Y2K fashion gifts to give to the early-2000s-obsessed aesthete in your life.

If there's one thing that sparks joy during the holiday season, it's nostalgic gifts, whether in the form of merch for a favorite film, fashion channeling a childhood obsession, or television-inspired accessories that will help relive your teenage years. And while we've spent plenty of time remembering and honoring the heyday of the '90s, it's time a new decade enters the spotlight: Y2K and all its fashion glory, from blingy accessories and clothing to graphic tees and back-in-the-day wardrobe staples, like UGG boots, G-Shock watches, and, yes, even low-rise jeans.

The early aughts brought us a lot of great things: MySpace, the entwining of musical genres pop punk and emo, as well as a lot of candy-colored, metallic, crystal-embellished FASHUN. So what better way to impress the ultimate Y2K fan over the holidays than with a stylish throwback gift? Luckily, plenty of retailers and fashion brands are tapping into the 2000s aesthetic, and sometimes even spinning the styles of the past into more modern-day versions.

Check out all of the nostalgia-friendly Y2K fashion favorite picks for the upcoming holiday gifting season, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.