19 Nostalgic Gift Ideas For The Ultimate Y2K Fashion Fan

Keep the 2000s alive this holiday season.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: All things Y2K fashion gifts to give to the early-2000s-obsessed aesthete in your life.

If there's one thing that sparks joy during the holiday season, it's nostalgic gifts, whether in the form of merch for a favorite film, fashion channeling a childhood obsession, or television-inspired accessories that will help relive your teenage years. And while we've spent plenty of time remembering and honoring the heyday of the '90s, it's time a new decade enters the spotlight: Y2K and all its fashion glory, from blingy accessories and clothing to graphic tees and back-in-the-day wardrobe staples, like UGG boots, G-Shock watches, and, yes, even low-rise jeans.

The early aughts brought us a lot of great things: MySpace, the entwining of musical genres pop punk and emo, as well as a lot of candy-colored, metallic, crystal-embellished FASHUN. So what better way to impress the ultimate Y2K fan over the holidays than with a stylish throwback gift? Luckily, plenty of retailers and fashion brands are tapping into the 2000s aesthetic, and sometimes even spinning the styles of the past into more modern-day versions.

Check out all of the nostalgia-friendly Y2K fashion favorite picks for the upcoming holiday gifting season, below.

13 Going On 30 Multicolor Cut-out Dress
Cider

Fans of the 2004 film 13 Going On 30, would definitely appreciate this ultimate Y2K party dress.

Classic Ultra Mini
UGG

Haven’t you heard? UGG is back. And this mini boot is the 2021 update of the early-aughts “It item.

Eco Light Blue Low Rise Jeans
PacSun

If you dare, try gifting low-rise jeans. Or go the DIY route and trim off the waistband of a thrifted pair.

North/South Convertible Hobo
LeSportSac

Nothing says early 2000s like a hobo bag from LeSportSac.

Chocolate Brown Ruched Mini Skirt
PLT

Ruched details were all the rage back in the day, too.

Angel Pink Metallic
Naked Wolfe

A splurge-worthy party shoe in Barbie pink.

BA110PL-7A2 Watch

A Baby G-Shock watch is a Y2K favorite.

Big Effing Clip In Pink Snow
Emi Jay

A Juicy Couture blinged-out logo on a hair clip? That’s two early-2000s trends in one.

Preston Skirt
Miaou

The micro-mini skirt might be back we can’t resist this midi version in a groovy print.

Rosie Satin Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis

If the bling era of Y2K fashion isn’t your thing, go for this more delicate floral mini dress with lace trim.

Koa Hat
I.Am.Gia.

This hat style was a Y2K fashion staple, and I.Am.Gia adorned its version with pink hibiscus and leopard prints.

Sparkling Heart Earrings
Emma Pills

A blinged-out pair of heart-shaped earrings to gift just in time for those upcoming New Year’s Eve parties.

Green Missing You Baby T-Shirt
Heaven by Marc Jacobs

A piece from the Heaven by Marc Jacobs line is the holy grail to Y2K fashion fans.

TAI Dye Heart Baby Tee L/S REISSUE
Pretties

Look familiar? This was Tai’s final makeover montage look in Clueless.

All-Over Print Bowling Bag
Von Dutch

Want to upgrade that Von Dutch trucker hat? Show off the early-aughts brand’s logo on its signature bowling bag.

Velour Zip-Up Wide Leg Onesie
Fabletics

Velour anything is always a good choice when it comes to Y2K fashion.

Boogie on Mars Wristlet Phone Strap
String Ting

String Ting was one of the brands helped bring this Y2K phone accessory back in 2021.

Woah Nelly
Hang On

A blingy body chain to wear with low-rise jeans, a bikini, or over a dress.

Cuts Like Ice Chainmail Dress
Poster Girl

There are plenty of replicates of Paris Hilton’s famous 21st birthday chainmail dress but this one from Poster Girl is spot-on.

